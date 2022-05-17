Notre Dame continues to face Big Ten foes, heads to Northwestern tonight

The Irish have faced off against multiple Big Ten teams this spring, which has included games against Michigan State (three times), Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan. The Irish’s next B1G opponent, Northwestern, were supposed to square-off in March in South Bend but a myriad of issues prevented that game from happening.

This game will have a different location, Evanston, Illinois, as the #8 Irish enter the contest with a 31-11 record, their opponent Wildcats are a few games under .500 at 22-25.

If the stats go right, the Irish should get yet another road victory. Under head coach Link Jarrett, Notre Dame has a .711 (32-13) winning percentage on the road. Their pitching staff as a whole has been phenomenal all season, ranked currently at the 14th best ERA in the country, allowing just 3.76 runs per game.

This is the start of the last road trip for the Irish, as they will finish the regular season in Coral Gables, Florida as they are set to square off in their last ACC series. At the current moment, Jarrett’s team hold a slim .5 game lead over Louisville for the Atlantic division lead.

