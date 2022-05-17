ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Shirley J. McCulley

By Farus Funeral Home
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Joan McCulley, 73 of New Concord, went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 1, 1948. She is the daughter of the late Robert V. and Patricia J (McDonald)...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Bryan Joseph “Jay” Butler

Bryan Joseph “Jay” Butler, 38 of Zanesville passed away tragically on May 14, 2022 in Nashport. He was born in Zanesville to Cheryl (Byron) Goslin Gorsky and Joe (Lisa) Butler. He graduated from John Glenn High School and attended Zane State College. Bryan was formerly living in Los...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

David “Dave” Edward King

David “Dave” Edward King, 67 of Kingston, Ohio passed from this life at 3:04 PM Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 17, 1955 in Zanesville Ohio the son of David L. King and Thelma A. Rhinebarger King.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sarah Jane Bourassa

Sarah Janie Ward Bourassa, 70 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 21, 1952, in Hurricane, West Virginia, daughter of the late Robert Ward and Zelma Bird Ward. Sarah worked at Oscar’s Café for 33 years. She was a member of the Eagles 302 for 34 years and a past member of the American Legion. In her spare time, she loved to work on her puzzle books, word searches, and also loved to read.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr, 84, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1937, in Crooksville to the late Earl and Opal (Luster) Watson. Gene spent 38 ½ years as a glass worker for Superior Glass in Bremen and another 20 plus years with Classics and More, LLC and Value Auto Auction. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and Ohio State Football. Surviving are his children, Paul E. (Tammy) Watson Jr of Crooksville and Aunda Patterson of New Lexington; grandchildren, Alisha (Phillip) Moore, Stevi (Nick) Dennis, Paul “Buck” Watson III, Tanner (Lauren) Watson, Miranda Gorby, Jessica Watts, Julie Russell, Trina Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Tony Taylor; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Moore, Meredith Watson, Tommy, Tosha and Lindsey Bolyard, Hillary Miller and Hannah Taylor; daughter-in-law, Carol Taylor, son-in-law, Pete Van Atta and special friend, Rosalie Jellison. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy A. Watson, who passed away April 26, 2014; stepson, Gene Taylor; brothers, Jack Watson, Earl Watson Jr, Lawrence Watson; sisters, June Crooks, Gloria Ann Dalrymple and great granddaughter, Haley Taylor. Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Friday May 20, 2022, at 11:00 am with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery next to his beloved wife. Visit www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register book or send a message of support.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Margaret A. Webb

Margaret A. Webb, 79 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Margaret was born in Britt, Iowa, on June 21, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Mathias and Mary M. (Foertsch) Kellner. Margaret worked as a custodian for 29 and a half years for Muskingum University, where she also worked as a cashier and as a cook. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, and loved to volunteer her time at the Muskingum County Library. Margaret loved to spend her time reading and cooking, but her favorite way to spend her time was with her family. A good day for Margaret was one where she got to see all three of her children.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Michael L. Wyatt

Michael L. Wyatt, 83 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022, while at his home. Mike was born in Zanesville on January 19, 1939. He is the son of the late Michael D. and Viola M. (Rogers) Wyatt. Mike was a member of the Washington Township Baptist Church, Norwich Masonic Lodge #119, and the American Legion Post #29. Mike retired from the United States Airforce after 20 + years of service to his country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Infamous Bar Demolished

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An infamous bar known for harboring illegal activities has been demolished. The structure formerly known as Hoppy’s Bar, located at 753 Putnam Avenue was forfeited by its last owner, who was arrested for trafficking marijuana. Muskingum County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Welch explained how the property...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Downtown Walk in Honor of National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Quality Care Partners celebrated National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day by hosting a lunchtime walk through downtown Zanesville. Quality Care Partners is an organization that coordinates healthcare services, insurance companies, and employers. Quality Care Partners CEO Cindy Baker explained how people can benefit by using lunchtime...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Palmer Jr. Enters Guilty Plea

A Chandlersville man who attempted to give a child herpes plead guilty Monday to one second-degree felony count of kidnapping. 22-year-old Alanzo Palmer Jr. was originally indicted with felonious assault, child endangering by torture, child endangering by abuse, child endangering by neglect and kidnapping all with serious physical harm and one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Matilda Wants to Keep Your Family Active

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- We’ve seen some wet weather this spring and now we’re expecting some very warm temperatures as well. These conditions can pose some concerns for outdoor pets like dogs. A local volunteer with the Muskingum K9 Adoption Center said that it’s important to make sure that your pet has dry bedding.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

United Way of MPM Celebrating New Year’s

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties is beginning its transition into many new beginnings that have developed from the Covid-19 pandemic. United Way of MPM Executive Director Meg Deedrick listed some of the news the organization is celebrating and some of the goals they hope to achieve.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

National Foster Care Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – May marks National Foster Care Month which provides opportunities to shed light on the importance and need of foster care as well as recognize the foster parents who graciously accept less fortunate children into their homes. Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services Human Resources and...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Wilds Granted to $2m to Build Recreational Vehicle Campground

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to The Wilds, Cumberland, Ohio, to build a 60-acre recreational vehicle campground at the wildlife conservation center in Muskingum County, Ohio. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Blue Ribbon 50+ Expo Held at County Fairgrounds

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted its first ever 50+ Expo. The event was put in place to give folks over 50 important resources that the community provides. Gail Deitrick, the Fair Board Vice President says that this event puts vital resources in one easy spot. “Its important...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Home Schoolers Explore at McIntire Library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System provides many educational programs throughout the year that cater to a variety of interests and skills. Friday, the John McIntire Library will be hosting their Home Schoolers Explore event that introduces kids to coding and what technology can accomplish. MCLS Customer...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Click It or Ticket Campaign Underway

Any law enforcement personnel will tell you wearing a seat belt could help save your life. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post kicked off their Click-It or Ticket Campaign Monday. You can expect to see more law enforcement on the roadways as a way to remind drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up or face the legal consequences. Those consequences could include fines for not wearing a seat belt.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-18: Sheridan Baseball Gets Past Warren

THORNVILLE, OH- Even with the rain showing up here and there it wouldn’t stop this Sectional Championship game between Sheridan and Warren. First inning Hunter Vincent got things started and knocked one back to deep left field Reid Packer was there to make the catch but Warren would tag up on third and bring in a runner to put them up 2-0.
THORNVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Five Ohio State Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

It was a big day for Ohio State coaches as five have received contract extensions. First, the Buckeyes will be extending Ohio State Football Head Coach Ryan Day. The extension makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. His annual salary will increase and he will now be receiving $9.5 million dollars per season.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Sheriff Lutz Testified Before Congress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz recently testified before a congressional committee to express law enforcement’s position on legislation that deals with exotic animals. House Resolution 263, also known as the Big Cat Public Safety Act, seeks to ban the trading of big cats as pets and halt the exploitation of these non-domesticated animals.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

