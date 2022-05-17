ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford City Council hears requests to vacate streets

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
BEDFORD — Two public hearings on requests by property owners to vacate undeveloped streets in the city of Bedford were held Monday at the start of the Bedford City Council meeting.

One request pertained to an undeveloped portion south of the intersection of Brian Lane Way and 19th Street. If developed, the street would connect 19th Street into Wilson Park.

Delmar and Tara Tackett and LeRoy and Sandra Smith, 1902 19th St., are seeking the street be vacated so they can erect a fence. Attorney Dave Smith addressed the council on their behalf.

The second hearing pertained to an undeveloped portion of 14th Street and requested by Richard and Deittra Sluder, 1323 T St. Smith also presented on their request, saying the Sluders already mow and maintain the area.

In both requests, adjacent property owners were contacted and informed about the public hearing if they wanted to comment. None of those property owners attended the hearings.

When the requests were presented as ordinances for approval during the council meeting, Councilman Dan Bortner voiced his objection to three readings of the ordinances, which would allow the ordinances to be passed in one council session.

He said the public should have ample opportunity to voice any concerns to the council. The ordinances passed on two readings. A final vote will take place at the June council meeting.

A rezoning request that would allow a wrecker service to open an impound lot and self-storage units at 1600 Williams Road also passed on two readings but lacked the votes for a third and final passage when Bortner and Councilman Brad Bough said the public should have more time to provide input on the rezoning.

The rezone request by PipJay Properties of Monroe County previously was heard by the Bedford Plan Commission at preliminary and public hearings in April and May. The Plan Commission approved the rezone request with the stipulations that vehicles stay no longer than 30 days and that the owner install a 9-foot tall fence on the east side and north side of the property. The fence also must have a mesh barrier so the vehicles are not visible.

Bough asked how the impound lot would be regulated for possible hazardous materials leaking from vehicles. It was explained that vehicles are outfitted with a "diaper" that absorbs any fluids that would leak from vehicles. Impound lots are required to follow Indiana Department of Environmental Management regulations.

No more than a dozen vehicles would be on the lot at any one time. Ultimately, the owner plans to move the impound lot elsewhere and the city and place personal storage units on the property.

A final vote on the rezone will be on the June council agenda.

In other business, the council approved an ordinance to rezone 1820 Washington Ave. from B-1 business to R-2 residential, allowing Mike Wood to convert a building into a duplex.

Bough reminded motorists to observe caution and slower speeds around Bedford Middle School when students are present.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

