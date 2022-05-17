Man dies in lawn mower accident in Carbon County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Scranton. According to officials, the driver crashed into a home at the corner of Ash Street and Roche Court just before 5 PM on Wednesday. It is said that the car also hit...
WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Wyalusing Tuesday evening, according to State Police. Robert Ermisch, 59, of Laceyville in Wyoming County, was killed while driving his motorcycle on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township around 9:00 p.m. on May 17, according to the crash report. Police said that […]
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A Target store in Lehigh County had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a gas leak. Crews were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the Target off of Airport Road in Hanover Township. Chief Nick Marlowe, Han-Le-Co Fire Co. says the carbon dioxide line for...
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating after a truck rolled over in Bucks County. It happened on the Unit block Axe Handle Road in Richland Twp. just before 11 a.m. Richland Twp. police say the truck was to bare wide for a turn when the tires went off the road. When the driver tried to recover, the truck rolled over.
RED ROCK, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say an unknown suspect has been stealing military grave markers from a Luzerne County cemetery. According to officials, about 100 brass markers went missing from the Mossville Cemetery near Red Rock over the last few weeks. The markers are described...
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a death in Mahoning Township where a man was found dead under a lawnmower. On Monday afternoon just before 4:00, the coroner was called to the 2740 block of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive West to investigate a death. Upon arrival, the coroner […]
Selinsgrove, Pa. – A Snyder County car dealership was again a victim in April, as police said suspects stole a vehicle after causing damage there the previous month. State police at Selinsgrove say that at 3:30 a.m. April 30, five unknown suspects arrived at the lot of Murray Motors on N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township and attempted to steal several vehicles. The suspects tried to take two Dodge Challenger Hellcats and three Dodge Charger Hellcats.
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A man died Sunday after a vehicle fell on him at a recycling center in Northampton County, according to the county coroner's office. Lehigh Township police and fire crews responded to Great Metal Recycling, where a man was found pinned beneath a vehicle, the county coroner's office said.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Bradford County died in a motorcycle crash on Monday in Susquehanna County. Police say Justin Moon, 26, of Sugar Run, lost control of his motorcycle on Route 706 in Rush Township, near Montrose. Officials say Moon traveled into oncoming traffic and crashed....
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County have released new details regarding an April fatal accident. State Police say a 2013 Ford Econoline E350 van was traveling south on Noble Road on the afternoon of April 28. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stopped at a stop sign on Street Road at the Noble Road intersection and entered in the way of the Ford.
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday marks eight months since a bus crash on I-81 sent 31 people to the hospital. On Wednesday some of the Lancaster County survivors thanked first responders at the Penn State Health Life Lion hangar. It’s not often patients get to follow up with the EMTs who helped them or vice […]
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two fatal crashes in Susquehanna County over the past several days. On Friday, May 13, 31-year-old Zachary Fry of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania was killed when, Pennsylvania State Police say, he sped through an intersection at State Route 547 and State Route 492 in Jackson Township without stopping at a posted stop sign.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of a man found dead at a hotel in Allentown. Jose Vargas, 55, died Tuesday at the hotel where he was staying, the coroner's office said. He is from Hanover Township, in the Bethlehem area. His cause...
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A man from Harrisburg accused in a deadly shopping center shooting in Northampton County last summer has turned himself into Colonial Regional Police, according to the county district attorney's office. Kevin Littles turned himself in Wednesday, and he will be arraigned later in the evening. The DA...
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in part of Northampton County on Tuesday. A pick-up truck crashed on William Penn Highway, at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, in Bethlehem Township. The truck crossed traffic and hit two utility poles, according to township police.
A school bus carrying elementary students was involved in a crash in Chester County Wednesday, May 18, school officials said. Several East Vincent Elementary School students were left with minor bumps and bruises following the crash around 8 a.m. on Stoney Run Road and West Bridge Street in East Vincent Township, according to the 6abc and school officials.
GREENFIELD TWP, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — A woman in Lackawanna County was charged with arson following a fire in April that burned a car and caused damage to a nearby structure. Greenfield Township Police and fire departments responded to a scene on Willard Road in the Newton Lake area...
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– On Thursday, May 12, the Hazleton City Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a rifle and a female screaming for help near the storage sheds on South Church Street. According to Hazleton City Police, upon arrival, officers observed Anthony Andrews walking towards a wooded area. Police ordered […]
