Man dies in lawn mower accident in Carbon County

Selinsgrove, Pa. – A Snyder County car dealership was again a victim in April, as police said suspects stole a vehicle after causing damage there the previous month. State police at Selinsgrove say that at 3:30 a.m. April 30, five unknown suspects arrived at the lot of Murray Motors on N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township and attempted to steal several vehicles. The suspects tried to take two Dodge Challenger Hellcats and three Dodge Charger Hellcats.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO