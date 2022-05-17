ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Antiques stolen in Wayne County burglary

 2 days ago
HONESDALE, Pa. — World War II medals and burial flags are among the items stolen in a break-in in Wayne County. State police say the burglary happened last Friday at Crossroads Self Storage...

Newswatch 16

Brass military markers stolen from cemetery

RED ROCK, Pa. — Troopers say someone is stealing military grave markers from a cemetery in Luzerne County. Over the past few weeks, about 100 brass markers went missing from Mossville Cemetery near Red Rock. They may be imprinted with the words "World War," "Vietnam War, " "U.S., "...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

PA man killed in Wyalusing motorcycle crash with deer

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Wyalusing Tuesday evening, according to State Police. Robert Ermisch, 59, of Laceyville in Wyoming County, was killed while driving his motorcycle on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township around 9:00 p.m. on May 17, according to the crash report. Police said that […]
WYALUSING, PA
Newswatch 16

Car plows into Scranton home

SCRANTON, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Scranton. Officials say the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Ash Street and Roche Court. The car also struck the home's gas meter. There's no word on the...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two of six businesses card underage buyer in LCE investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in NEPA were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in Luzerne and Lackawanna County. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct six compliance checks […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused in deadly shopping center shooting turns himself into police

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A man from Harrisburg accused in a deadly shopping center shooting in Northampton County last summer has turned himself into Colonial Regional Police, according to the county district attorney's office. Kevin Littles turned himself in Wednesday, and he will be arraigned later in the evening. The DA...
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Bradford County man arrested for Strangulation

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County man has been arrested and charged with Strangulation after an incident that occurred last week. Ronald Kelley, 56, was arrested on May 11, 2022, after State Police out of Towanda responded to an active domestic incident in Smithfield Township. Following an investigation, he was arrested on charges […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man dies on Route 6 after motorcycle hits deer

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the death of a man after they say he struck a deer while driving a motorcycle on Route 6 in Bradford County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a driver identified as 59-year-old Robert Ermisch, of Laceyville, was driving along Route 6 in Wyalusing Township Tuesday around 9 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Thieves Hit Local Car Dealership, Selinsgrove Dealer Victim of Theft

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state police are investigating after five men attempted to steal five vehicles from a Selinsgrove car dealership. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred at Murray Motors Chevrolet along Routes 11&15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County April 30. Troopers say a Dodge Charger was stolen, but later...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with hitting Chihuahua in the face

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man with animal cruelty, and assault after they say he struck a dog during a domestic disturbance over the weekend. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Saturday, officers responded to a residence on Jones Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. Investigators say once […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Officials search for people, vehicles involved in Pittston shooting

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Officials are looking to identify the people and vehicles of interest in a shooting earlier this month. Pittston City Police Chief Kyle Shumosic and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce say the shooting occurred on Kennedy Boulevard. At approximately 10:20 PM on May 2nd,...
PITTSTON, PA
WOLF

Two people wanted for theft from a coin game machine

TOWER CITY BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill County are investigating a theft from a coin game machine in Tower City Borough. Officials responded to 219 E. Grand Avenue around 10:48 PM on January 8th, 2022 for a reported theft. Two unknown suspects are said to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for burglary, stealing from auto parts business

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested for allegedly stealing metal from an auto business in Southport Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office. Jeremy Cornell, 46, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office on May 17 after deputies and State Troopers responded to Rubin's Auto Parts on Christian Hollow Road […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Two men sentenced in drug trafficking scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that two men from Wilkes-Barre have been sentenced after they say investigators discovered their involvement in drug trafficking. According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Duwayne Brown, 41, of Wilkes-Barre, and Andrew Henry, 48, of Wilkes-Barre, previously pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine, and heroin. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man recorded up woman's dress inside store

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Surveillance cameras inside Walmart Supercenter recorded a man kneeling next to a woman secretly using his cell phone to record up her dress, according to court records. John Edwin Chimbay Lucero, 23, of Mahanoy City, was then recorded reviewing the videos as the woman notified store...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hallstead Man Arrested Following Arson Attempt At Brackney Inn

Authorities arrest Gregg Zahora, 32, of Hallstead, PA after he was found to be allegedly responsible for an arson attempt. On the morning of Monday, May 9th, crews from the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a fire at the Brackney Inn which lives near the Pennsylvania and New York border in Susquehanna County.
HALLSTEAD, PA
WBRE

WW II memorabilia, antiques stolen from storage shed

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A storage shed in Wayne County was burglarized and multiple World War II memorabilia were missing. According to state police, on May 13 the victim was contacted by the storage shed company who told him the lock was broken off his shed. Troopers report that upon arrival, the victim […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua business donates baby formula

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Baby Luca joined his mom Kayla at State Representative Jerry Knowles' office in Tamaqua for baby formula. To combat the ongoing formula shortage in Schuylkill County, the New Tamaqua Truck & Trailer LLC donated 60 cans of formula to the representative's office to help moms like Kayla.
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

