Prepare for Retirement with New Perspective Financial Solutions

The FIRE movement refers to the acronym for Financial Independence Retire Early. While it has been trending recently, the idea has been around for several decades. In 1992, Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez published “Your Money or Your Life.” Dominguez retired from his Wall Street career at 31, and the duo created the New Roots Foundation, an organization aimed at educating people about the benefits of simple living and financial independence.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO