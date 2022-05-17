Marilyn C. Lincoln – Lincoln

Gemma (Lamoureux) Fortier, 97, passed away Sunday, May 15, at the Holiday Nursing Center in Manville. She was the wife of the late Roland O. Fortier. Born in Manville, R.I., on Nov. 2, 1924, she grew up in Albion. She graduated from St. Clare High School in Woonsocket at the age of 14 and earned a bachelor of education at Rhode Island College of Education (now RIC) at age 18. She taught elementary school in Albion until marrying childhood friend and Navy sailor, Roland O. Fortier, on July 5, 1945. They immediately moved to Washington D.C. until the end of 1945 when they moved back to Albion and started a family. Moving to Pawtucket in 1950, they raised nine children and had 27 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO