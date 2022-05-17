ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

Marilyn C. Lincoln – Lincoln

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 2 days ago

Marilyn C. (Milligan) Lincoln, 92, of Lincoln, died at home on May 13, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Lincoln. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late William L. and Eva M. (Caldwell) Milligan, she had lived in Lincoln since 1939,...

www.valleybreeze.com

Valley Breeze

Joyce Glynn – Cumberland

Joyce Glynn of Mendon Road in Cumberland passed away Wednesday, May 18, at home at the age of 59, due to complications of a long term illness. Joyce was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to her parents Irene and William Carrigan, and moved to Rhode Island as an infant. She spent her entire life as an enthusiastic and energetic mother and sister.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Gemma Fortier – Lincoln

Gemma (Lamoureux) Fortier, 97, passed away Sunday, May 15, at the Holiday Nursing Center in Manville. She was the wife of the late Roland O. Fortier. Born in Manville, R.I., on Nov. 2, 1924, she grew up in Albion. She graduated from St. Clare High School in Woonsocket at the age of 14 and earned a bachelor of education at Rhode Island College of Education (now RIC) at age 18. She taught elementary school in Albion until marrying childhood friend and Navy sailor, Roland O. Fortier, on July 5, 1945. They immediately moved to Washington D.C. until the end of 1945 when they moved back to Albion and started a family. Moving to Pawtucket in 1950, they raised nine children and had 27 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Idella Yankee – Cumberland

Our dear mother, Idella (Holmes) Yankee, sadly passed away on May 14, 2022, at the age of 95. Del was born in Norfolk, Mass., to father, the late William Holmes, and mother, the late Idella (Wilson) Holmes. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and recently became a great-great-grandmother who was always there when we needed her.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Madeleine P. Villiard – Woonsocket

Madeleine P. (Milette) Villiard, 93, of Woonsocket, died May 17, 2022, in The Friendly Home, where she had resided for the past five years. She was the wife of the late Normand J. Villiard. Born in Blackstone, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Aurore (Hudon) Milette. A...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Lincoln, RI
Obituaries
Valley Breeze

Alvin J. Lannon Jr. – Smithfield

Alvin J. Lannon Jr., 105, passed away with his loving daughter and son-in-law at his side, Monday, May 16, 2022. He was the husband of the late Dorothy A. (Lawson) Lannon. Born in Providence on Nov. 28, 1916, he was a son of the late Alvin J. Lannon Sr. and the late Ethel M. (Hall) Lannon.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln resident steps into Cianci role for one-man show

LINCOLN – When Lincoln resident Nick Albanese was growing up, people always made remarks about how much he looked like Buddy Cianci. The son of Sicilian immigrants, Albanese grew up in the north end of Providence, where his father owned a bakery. Vincent Albert “Buddy” Cianci Jr. was sworn-in as mayor in 1975, the year Albanese was born.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Keystone Audiology opens in Greenville

SMITHFIELD – Family-owned Keystone Audiology, which specializes in hearing evaluation and hearing aid fittings, held its grand opening this weekend after five months in town. Scott and Kristen Rubin run the business, now at two locations, with one in Warwick and the second at 604 Putnam Pike in Greenville.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Irene C. Liard – Woonsocket

Irene C. Liard, 85, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was pre deceased by her loving husband, Robert Liard. She was born in Manville, R.I., on April 5, 1937, the daughter of the late Normand and Yvonne Ducharme. She was the loving mother to her...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Benoit: North Smithfield is fortunate to have Richard Keene

The North Smithfield 150th anniversary parade was indeed a huge success, a great many volunteers and participants are to be commended and deserve recognition. However, one individual in particular needs to be singled out. Richard Keene was and is the driving force behind the Heritage Association and it’s numerous activities....
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Kevin E. Griffin – Hopkinton

Kevin E. Griffin, 70, of Hopkinton and formerly of Woonsocket, died May 13, 2022, in Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Comire) Griffin, having just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Marcotte) Griffin. Mr. Griffin...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Concetta A. Iacovelli – Smithfield

Concetta A. Iacovelli, 77, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fatima Hospital. She was the wife of Bernard A. Iacovelli. They were planning to celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary in September. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Grassi) Giordano. They had lived in...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

An afternoon for crafting at Cumberland Library May 28

CUMBERLAND – Join Sabrina at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m. for a craft afternoon event geared toward ages 18 and up. For this month’s craft, participants will be making tulips from egg cartons. Save your egg cartons and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Obituaries
Valley Breeze

Historic Valentine Whitman House to be sold

LINCOLN – One of Lincoln’s oldest homes is likely going on the market next month. The historic house on Great Road was built in the late 1690s by Valentine Whitman Jr. It’s known as a stone-ender (one of the few remaining in the state), named after the stone chimney that extends across one side of the home.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Gerald L. Griffin – Cumberland

Gerald L. Griffin, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Patricia (Deery) Griffin. They were married for the past 44 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Margaret Griffin. Gerry was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Andrew Pachomski – Cumberland

Andrew Pachomski, 41, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of Tammy (Lepore) Pachomski. Born in Milford, Mass., he was the son of Joseph and Linda (Howland) Pachomski of North Smithfield. Andy resided in Cumberland for the past five years, previously residing in Blackstone, Mass.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Friday Flick at Lincoln Library

LINCOLN – Join the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Friday, May 20th for a movie at 10 a.m. in the Program Room for "Marry Me," an unconventional romance starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. As Kat Valdez prepares for her live, on-stage wedding, she finds out...
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Lego Time returns to Lincoln Library May 21

LINCOLN – Kids ages 3 and older can join Lego Time every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road beginning on Saturday, May 21. The Children’s Program Room will also be open on June 4 and June 18 for...
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Edward R. Connor – North Providence

Edward R. Connor, 68, passed away peacefully October 3, 2021, after a long illness. Mr. Connor is survived by brothers Raymond J. and Robert P. Connor both of Florida. Born in Providence, R.I., he was pre-deceased by his beloved parents, Raymond and Yvonne (Morin) Connor. He was an alumnus of Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Warwick, R.I. A resident of New York, he was a vice president at BBDO New York for 30 years.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Kids Chance of R.I. will hold golf tournament June 2

PAWTUCKET – Kids Chance of Rhode Island will hold its first golf event on Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m., at the Pawtucket Country Club, 900 Armistice Blvd. The proceeds will help Kids Chance of Rhode Island award scholarships to children of a parent who has been catastrophically or fatally injured on the job.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

RIEMA calls on Mowry Fire Tower for radio support

NORTH SMITHFIELD – At Monday’s Town Council meeting, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency approached the town with a 160-foot-tall request. Town officials, however, are questioning whether the addition would be too intrusive. Christopher McGrath presented RIEMA’s proposal asking the town for permission to bring in an existing...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI

