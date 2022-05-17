ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DeLauro files legislation to address baby formula shortage

By Aris Folley
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcLdg_0fgyvrpk00
Tweet

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) on Tuesday filed supplemental funding legislation to address the nationwide baby formula shortage.

If passed, the legislation would greenlight $28 million in emergency funds to help the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) address the shortage and prevents future shortages, the congresswoman’s office said.

“The stories of mothers and fathers struggling to find formula and the images of empty store shelves are heartbreaking,” De Lauro said in a statement. “Parents and caretakers across the country cannot wait—they need our support now. This bill takes important steps to restore supply in a safe and secure manner.”

“Additionally, with these funds, FDA will be able to help to prevent this issue from occurring again. While we know we have more work to do to get to the bottom of serious safety concerns at an Abbott facility and the FDA’s failure to address them with any sense of urgency, this bill is the first step to help restock shelves and end this shortage,” she said.

Additionally, DeLauro’s office said the bill also seeks to “prevent fraudulent products from being placed on shelves and to help acquire better data on the infant formula marketplace,” bolster the FDA inspection staff, and “strengthen the workforce focused on formula issues.”

The legislation comes as the House Oversight and Reform Committee has launched an investigation into the shortage. The shortage has dominated public attention in recent days, putting pressure on lawmakers to act.

As part of the effort, lawmakers sent letters to four top baby formula manufacturers, including Abbott Nutrition, asking companies for more information about their plans to address the shortage. Lawmakers say they are also seeking documents from Abbott pertaining to conditions at its Sturgis, Mich., plant that led to recalls found to have contributed to the shortages, along with supply chain issues.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck emergency situation. This legislation gets needed resources into the field to ensure that the existing baby formula supply is safe and back on supermarket shelves,” Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. (D-Ga.), who chairs ​​the subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, said.

“I am eager for this week’s hearing to find answers as to how this food safety failure occurred and identify ways to prevent it from happening again. In the meantime, today’s legislation is an important step forward in helping American families get safe and reliable infant formula to feed their children,” he added in a statement.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Pelosi says 'indictment' might be needed over baby formula shortage

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Tuesday that criminal charges could be brought over the ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S., saying that an "indictment" might be needed once investigations into what caused the crisis have concluded. Pelosi raised the possibility of prosecution during a press conference with fellow Democrats,...
STURGIS, MI
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Delauro
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Infant Formula#Abbott Nutrition
People

President Biden Passes Bill Prohibiting Sale of Crib Bumpers, Aims to Reduce Possible Infant Deaths

President Joe Biden has signed new legislation that bans the sale of padded crib bumpers, which have been proven to pose risks to sleeping infants. The Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 (H.R. 3182), signed into law on Monday, prohibits the manufacture and sale of crib bumpers or inclined sleepers for infants. The bill was first introduced last May by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Daily Mail

Top DEMOCRAT blames government for the baby formula shortage: Rep. Rosa DeLauro says FDA 'dragged its feet' and slams Abbott for selling 'contaminated product'

Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro tore into federal regulators and industry amid the persistent nationwide infant milk shortage – and accuses the Food and Drug Administration of having 'dragged its feet' on the issue. The powerful House Appropriations Committee chair cited a whistleblower's report she made public in October, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it’s a solution to keep their babies fed. It’s a pathway that won’t work for every formula-fed baby, especially those with special dietary needs, and […]
NEWTON, MA
deseret.com

Utah Sen. Mike Lee has a plan to combat baby formula shortage

Sen. Mike Lee has a proposal to combat the national baby formula shortage, which he attributes to the Biden administration. The Utah Republican introduced the FORMULA Act to bolster the supply chain to help families feed their children. In recent days, challenges in the baby formula supply chains have sent the out-of-stock rate for formula to triple from numbers seen six months ago, according to Lee.
UTAH STATE
The Staten Island Advance

As infant formula shortage intensifies, S.I. pediatrician offers advice, ideas for safe substitution

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A massive safety recall and nationwide supply disruptions have swept many leading brands of baby formula off store shelves, resulting in months of spot shortages at pharmacies and supermarkets alike. And now, as 40% of large retail stores are reportedly out of stock, according to Datasembly, an analytics firm that collects data from 11,000 locations, many Staten Island parents are scrambling to find alternatives.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Hill

The Hill

563K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy