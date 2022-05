Ben Verlander breaks down the NL division. In the NL east, Verlander breaks down why Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies is the top position player, why Pablo López of the Miami Marlins is the top pitcher, and why the New York Mets are the best team. In the NL Central, Verlander reasons why Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals is the top position player, why Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers is the top pitcher, and why the Milwaukee Brewers are the best team. In the NL West, Verlander analyzes why Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres is the top position player, why Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks is the top pitcher, and why the Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team.

