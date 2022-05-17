ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND: Marie Antionette Tobyansen, 81

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
UPDATE (12:03 PM): Marie Antionette Tobyansen, who was reported missing earlier in May, was found in Clovis, according to her family.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office in cooperation with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding a missing 81-year-old woman. Marie Antionette Tobyansen's last known location on May 12, 2022, was about 20 miles south of Little Lakes, Calif., near the area of Hwy. 395, Hwy. 14, and Hwy. 178.

She was traveling from the Sparks, Nev., area to Fresno but had to take a different route due to Hwy. 80 having chain restrictions and was unfamiliar with the area.

It's possible Tobyansen may have taken Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 58 to Bakersfield, or might be between Bakersfield and Fresno.

Tobyansen is described as a White, 81-year-old woman, about 5-foot-1-inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds with red hair. She has a bent back and limps.

She was driving a white 24-foot 2003 Lexington Forrest River Ford 450 Class C motorhome with a Nevada plate number 676AWD.

If you have information about Tobyansen's whereabouts, call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

