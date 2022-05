The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.

