Listing the carbon footprint of dishes on menus encourages diners to choose more climate-friendly meals, researchers have found.A study by the University of Würzburg in Germany found restaurants providing colour-coded information about the greenhouse gas emissions of each meal can nudge customers to opt for the greener option.Dr Benedikt Seger, who led the study, said: "The participants in our study chose the veggie burger more often when it was presented as the standard option on the menu and not the beef burger, as is usually the case.”A total of 265 volunteers were presented with nine menus with information about greenhouse...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO