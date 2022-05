CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the state is preparing to wrap up a nearly two-month long trial against opioid manufacturers next week. “Next week, we expect that we’ll have closings at the trial. I think that we’re going to be done by about the 26th (of May) we should be complete,” Morrisey said on Tuesday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS in Charleston.

