Weekly Crop Progress Report Shows Planting Is Still Behind Schedule

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to sign House File 2128, otherwise known as the Biofuels Bill into law today. Reynolds will place her signature on the bill from a farm near Prairie City. The Iowa Biofuels Bill offers incentives to fuel retailers to feature biodiesel with soybean oil and E-15, ethanol at a 15 percent blend with gasoline. The measure passed both chambers on a bi-partisan vote, however, a few lawmakers from the governor’s Republican party voted against the bill saying it was too expensive and they were not certain where the funding would originate. Some lawmakers also claim they are against the required mandate to feature the E-15 fuel. Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association were supporting the bill.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO