Weekly Crop Progress Report Shows Planting Is Still Behind Schedule

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz along with Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director, Joe Kelly, along with other state officials will travel to western Minnesota today (Wednesday) to inspect the damage that had occurred from last week’s derecho storm that caused millions of dollars of damage. Governor Walz has issued an Executive Order 22-12, authorizing temporary regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting the transportation of livestock and livestock feed following widespread storm damage across the state. Heavy rains and wind gusts caused significant damage to roads and bridges, causing farmers and drivers transporting livestock and feed to take longer, more circuitous rotes to their destinations.
