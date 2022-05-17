ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Weekly Crop Progress Report Shows Planting Is Still Behind Schedule

 2 days ago

Although good weather prevailed for most of last week, according to the weekly crop progress report issued by the U-S Department of Agriculture, farmers are still behind normal planting schedules. In South Dakota, farmers have planted 31 percent of this year’s corn crop compared to 83 percent this time last year....

Minnesota Governor To Visit Storm Damage Areas

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz along with Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director, Joe Kelly, along with other state officials will travel to western Minnesota today (Wednesday) to inspect the damage that had occurred from last week’s derecho storm that caused millions of dollars of damage. Governor Walz has issued an Executive Order 22-12, authorizing temporary regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting the transportation of livestock and livestock feed following widespread storm damage across the state. Heavy rains and wind gusts caused significant damage to roads and bridges, causing farmers and drivers transporting livestock and feed to take longer, more circuitous rotes to their destinations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reynolds To Sign Biofuels Bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to sign House File 2128, otherwise known as the Biofuels Bill into law today. Reynolds will place her signature on the bill from a farm near Prairie City. The Iowa Biofuels Bill offers incentives to fuel retailers to feature biodiesel with soybean oil and E-15, ethanol at a 15 percent blend with gasoline. The measure passed both chambers on a bi-partisan vote, however, a few lawmakers from the governor’s Republican party voted against the bill saying it was too expensive and they were not certain where the funding would originate. Some lawmakers also claim they are against the required mandate to feature the E-15 fuel. Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association were supporting the bill.
IOWA STATE
SD Board of Regents & Extra Funding

The South Dakota legislature this year added extra money to the Board of Regents budget to allow them to give their employees a six percent raise without raising tuition. Regents Executive Director Brian Maher says the increase came with other extra funding….. The Regents got over two hundred eighty...
POLITICS
Travel On In Spite of Record High Gas Prices

Despite record high gas prices, it appears many people will still be traveling this summer. Early this year, South Dakota Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen had been concerned about gas prices getting much over four dollars a gallon…. Hagen says over two years of pandemic restrictions has people restless….
TRAFFIC
Mountain Snowpack Melting Away

Despite an increase in mountain snowpack last month, runoff into the Missouri River basin will be well below normal again this year. Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service Missouri River basin office, says the runoff potential is still very low…. Low says other rivers in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Alfalfa Quality Better Than Expected

It won’t be long before farmers begin cutting their first crop of alfalfa hay. South Dakota State Agronomist, Sara Bauder says the quality of alfalfa is better than what was expected. Bauder says fortunately there hasn’t been many reports of winter kill. She expects shorter growth, and lower tonnage for the first cutting of alfalfa hay.
AGRICULTURE
AARP-SD Encouraging Primary Election Voting

AARP-South Dakota has a campaign underway to encourage more, older voters to take part in the June primary. State Director Erik Gaikowski says they want to see more participation…. Gaikowski says they are directing people to their website for election information….. While there are candidates running for US...
ELECTIONS
SD Joint Committee on Appropriations Meeting This Week

The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature holds their first meeting of the interim on Thursday. Co-chair, Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Corrections Department and Secretary Kellie Wasko will be in the spotlight…. Hunhoff says they want to hear Wasko’s assessment of the department…...
YANKTON, SD

