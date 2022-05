Around one in seven adults live in homes where people have skipped meals, eaten smaller portions or gone hungry all day because they could not afford or access food, research suggests.The number of people struggling to buy food has risen by 57% in three months, according to research by the Food Foundation.The charity said food bank users are increasingly requesting items that do not need cooking because they are worried about how they will afford rising energy bills.The “chilling” figures come at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is increasingly hitting families who are facing rising utility and food prices,...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO