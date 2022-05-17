ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary County Booking Photos May 17

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty...

Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 18

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TONI AMANDA REIS, 37, Junction City, Probation Violation; Bond $5000. OXAVIER TAEQUAN RUFFIN, 21, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Trial scheduled for Manhattan man accused in 2020 double homicide

After numerous delays in the courts over the past two years, a Manhattan man charged with killing two people will face a jury trial late this summer. Riley County Judge John Bosch on Monday set a jury date for Aug. 30 for Montrell Vassar, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and possession of stolen property in the October 2020 deaths of 19-year-old Skylar Havens and 23-year-old Javon Gray. Prosecutors have alleged in previous hearings that Vassar, who knew the two men, acted with pre-meditation, noting the two men were gunned down from behind.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff releases mugshot of suspect in Lawrence murder case

Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot of Chad Joseph Marek, not the Lawrence Police Department. LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The mugshot of a man arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the recent death of a woman was released on Tuesday. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Cookie destroyer identified by police, RCPD says

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A suspect responsible for causing $10,000 of cookie product to go to waste at a local bakery in Manhattan has been identified by the police. The Riley County Police Department spoke with 27 News about their ongoing investigation and confirmed that they were able to identify the suspect with help from the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD investigating alleged stabbing of woman

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged violent attack on a woman in Manhattan. Just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1000 block of Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 27-year-old woman reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Bank deposits of $10,000 missing from 2 Manhattan stores

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two reports of missing bank deposits. On Tuesday morning, officers filed report for theft in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and in the 400 Block of East Poyntz in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Best Buy...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

29th St. to see closures throughout June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parts of a Topeka road will experience closures over the next month. Sections of 29th St. will be closed from Arrowhead Rd. to the west edge of the Shunganunga Bridge. The City of Topeka says Bettis Asphalt will be working on a mill and overlay project starting on Monday.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police: Mother was selling meth near kids in her Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 Block of SW 9th Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. While...
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Saline County Sheriff Headed to Border

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and five Kansas Sheriffs, including Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, will travel to the Southern Border this week on Thursday. According to the Senator’s Office, the group will receive briefings, tours, and meetings with border patrol officials, within homeland security and the state of Texas. The trip comes amid the pending expiration of Title 42 and the growing fentanyl crisis that is wreaking havoc in Kansas and across the nation.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Attorney’s Office files formal charges against multiple pursuit suspects

Formal charges and preliminary hearings have been set for multiple individuals allegedly involved in a series of vehicle pursuits in and around Emporia. According to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman, 51-year-old Troy Eastman has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude and felony obstruction following a pursuit that allegedly occurred on around 9:10 pm Monday, May 9. Eastman reportedly fled from a planned traffic stop in the 200 block of Road 147 and was later apprehended in the 1500 block of Road 140 following a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police looking for Manhattan cookie destroyer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly caused a power outage in two businesses in Manhattan, causing thousands of dollars worth of product to be lost. The RCPD posted photos of the suspect to its Facebook page saying a person wearing gray clothes was responsible […]
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Officer Headbutted by Man in Custody

A Salina man arrested for theft – is now facing additional charges after he allegedly headbutted an officer outside police headquarters. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 12:40am Wednesday, police responded to an alarm at Airgas located at 300 North 7th Street. Police say 20-year-old Michael Gonzalez...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Police: Suspects beat, burned victim during Kan. home robbery

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects in connection with a home-invasion violent attack. On May 2, police responded to an apartment building in northeast Emporia after multiple 911 calls indicating people were running in the area and one person was reported yelling for help, according to Police Captain Lisa Hayes.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

3 Manhattan teens hospitalized after U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Three Kansas teens were injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Reece W. Carson, 17, Manhattan, was eastbound on U.S. 24 three miles north of Manhattan. The driver attempted a left turn onto Kansas 13.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Investigators found cocaine in Kansas motel room

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple drug charges following an investigation. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, a Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for allegedly failing to display a license plate on the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the traffic stop,...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Federal Judge: Geary Co. teacher must use students’ preferred pronouns; doesn’t need to keep it from parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal judge delivered a mixed ruling last week in a Geary County case over policies regarding trans students. Fort Riley Middle School teacher Pamela Ricard sued USD 475 over policies requiring her to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and names and restricting her from revealing those preferred titles to a student’s parents.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
