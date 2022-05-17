Geary County Booking Photos May 17

After numerous delays in the courts over the past two years, a Manhattan man charged with killing two people will face a jury trial late this summer. Riley County Judge John Bosch on Monday set a jury date for Aug. 30 for Montrell Vassar, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and possession of stolen property in the October 2020 deaths of 19-year-old Skylar Havens and 23-year-old Javon Gray. Prosecutors have alleged in previous hearings that Vassar, who knew the two men, acted with pre-meditation, noting the two men were gunned down from behind.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO