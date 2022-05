Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper hasn't taken his customary spot in right field for the Philadelphia Phillies in over one month due to an elbow injury. Thanks to MLB instituting the universal DH for this season, the 29-year-old has still been able to contribute at the plate, recording nine home runs, 27 RBIs, 29 runs scored, 14 doubles and six stolen bases over 131 at-bats covering 34 games, while posting an impressive slash line of .305/.361/.634 (with his slugging percentage leading the NL).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO