The Gaming Vault officially opened at 12412 Timberland Blvd., Ste. 324, Fort Worth, on April 22, according to a Facebook post by the business. The Gaming Vault is a store for buying, selling and trading retro video games, its Facebook page states. The store features video game vaults that can each hold up to six people for group gaming. The Gaming Vault is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and closed Wednesdays, according to its Facebook page. It is also open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sundays. 817-402-4088. www.facebook.com/tgvstore.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO