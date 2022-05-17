ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals' Michael Taylor: Takes seat Tuesday

 2 days ago

Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader...

Johnny Cueto Looked Dominant In His Return

After several injury-plagued seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Cueto got another shot with the Chicago White Sox, which was made possible when Lance Lynn, the staff ace, went down with a torn meniscus before the start of the season. But Cueto made his return last night against the Kansas...
CHICAGO, IL
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox Monday

The Chicago White Sox did not include A.J. Pollock in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Pollock will take the evening off while Andrew Vaughn covers left field, Jose Abreu plays first base, and Gavin Sheets bats sixth as the team's designated hitter. Our models project...
CHICAGO, IL
Chad Pinder sitting on Monday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Luis Barrera versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 95 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .253 batting average with a .662 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
White Sox and Royals split doubleheader

Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The White Sox won the first game 3-0. Singer (1-0) had his best outing since last September 5, when he threw seven shutout innings against...
CHICAGO, IL
Royals' Emmanuel Rivera added to lineup Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera has been added to the lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Rivera was initially out of the lineup, but he is now starting on third base and batting seventh after Michael Taylor was scratched. numberFire’s models project...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals' Collin Snider: Allows run but earns hold

Snider allowed a run on three hits in one inning, earning a hold in a 2-1 win over the White Sox in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Snider hasn't been efficient lately, allowing five runs over his last five innings, but he's managed to pick up three holds and only one blow save in that stretch. The right-hander has allowed just one home run in 15 innings this season while posting a 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 12:6 K:BB, six holds and a 2-1 record through 17 appearances. He'll likely continue to see some high-leverage work, but Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont have shared the closing duties almost exclusively this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wilmer Flores not in Giants' Monday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is being replaced at second base by Thairo Estrada versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 123 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .266 batting average with a .746 OPS, 3 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Royals' MJ Melendez: Homers in nightcap

Melendez went 2-for-7 with a solo home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox. Melendez started both games at catcher -- Salvador Perez (thumb) was hurt late in the first game while serving as the designated hitter. With Perez going on the injured list, Melendez could have a chance to be the Royals' primary backstop for at least a couple of weeks. The 23-year-old top prospect has two RBI, two runs scored, a homer and a double through 11 games, posting a .233/.324/.367 slash line, as it hasn't been a smooth adjustment to major-league pitching for him. His homer Tuesday was the first of his big-league career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dylan Cease
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Gets fourth consecutive start

Isbel will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox. The 25-year-old will be making his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, and he looks like he could get the chance to play regularly against right-handed pitching in the wake of Salvador Perez (thumb) moving to the injured list. With Perez out of commission, MJ Melendez will take over as the Royals' primary catcher, thereby allowing Hunter Dozier to see more work as a designated hitter or first baseman while Isbel picks up starts in the outfield.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Game 2

Dozier is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Game 1 and will shift to the bench for the nightcap. Kyle Isbel will start in right field and bat fifth in his place .
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brady Singer, Royals hold down White Sox to split DH

Brady Singer fired seven scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in a pitchers’ duel Tuesday night to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader. The White Sox won the first game 3-0. In the nightcap, Royals rookie catcher MJ Melendez recorded his...
CHICAGO, IL
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals' Josh Staumont: Notches third save

Staumont struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. Scott Barlow had pitched on three of the prior four days including Sunday and Monday, so Staumont got the call in the save situation and needed 16 pitches (12 strikes) to convert it. It's his first save since April 19, and the 28-year-old will remain second in line for ninth-inning duty as long as Barlow remains effective. On the season, Staumont sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 14.2 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Notches 11th save

Hendriks recorded his 11th save of the season during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning. The right-hander completed a combined shutout by White Sox pitchers after Dylan Cease had kicked things off with 5.2...
CHICAGO, IL
Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports
Giants' Logan Webb: Survives Coors Field

Webb allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision. Webb coughed up two runs in the first frame but rebounded to turn in his sixth quality start in eight appearances this season. He did so primarily by keeping the ball out of the air, as 17 of his 21 outs came via either groundball or strikeout. Webb owns a 3.54 ERA with a 34:13 K:BB across 48.1 innings on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
Royals Provide Salvador Perez Injury Update In Between Tuesday Games

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning of their eventual 3-0 loss to Chicago, Perez was pulled from the game in favor of Carlos Santana. The Royals clearly knew something was going on then and despite manager Mike Matheny not having much of an injury update initially, Perez's evaluations with an on-site hand specialist and subsequent imagining conducted were enough to determine a left thumb sprain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

