Royals' Michael Taylor: Takes seat Tuesday

Snider allowed a run on three hits in one inning, earning a hold in a 2-1 win over the White Sox in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Snider hasn't been efficient lately, allowing five runs over his last five innings, but he's managed to pick up three holds and only one blow save in that stretch. The right-hander has allowed just one home run in 15 innings this season while posting a 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 12:6 K:BB, six holds and a 2-1 record through 17 appearances. He'll likely continue to see some high-leverage work, but Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont have shared the closing duties almost exclusively this year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO