Click here to read the full article. Though it was no surprise that Diddy would have a few tricks up his sleeve being the host of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, the show’s opening performance was one to remember. The all-red, attention-grabbing set kicked off with Bryson Tiller appearing on stage alongside Puffy to perform their new, unreleased collaboration, “Gotta Move On.” This marks the Trapsoul crooner’s first major, onscreen performance in quite some time. “Gotta Move On” is the first single from Diddy’s new untitled album under his new R&B label, LOVE RECORDS. Anticipation for the rapper and producer’s first project...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO