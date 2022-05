A university has said it “does not condone defacement” after one of its staff members was accused of egging a statue of Margaret Thatcher.Jeremy Webster, who is deputy director at the University of Leicester’s Attenborough Arts Centre, is alleged to have been responsible for the incident which happened shortly after the memorial’s installation in Grantham, Lincolnshire, on Sunday morning.Three eggs were thrown at the monument by a man in a white t-shirt with a cry of “oi” heard after one hit its target.The university said the matter is being addressed “in line with (their) own procedures.”Lincolnshire Police said no arrests...

