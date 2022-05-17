ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Starting back end of doubleheader

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Matz will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

LINE: Mets -198, Cardinals +167; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. New York is 11-8 at home and 24-14 overall. The Mets are 19-5 in games when they record eight or more hits. St. Louis is 20-16 overall and...
Reuters

Mets' Max Scherzer exits early in win over Cardinals

EditorsNote: adds details about Pujols’ possible milestone. Max Scherzer earned the win but departed with left side discomfort with two outs in the sixth inning Wednesday night for the host New York Mets, who beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4. Scherzer was ahead 0-1 on fellow likely Hall of...
CBS Sports

numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika catching for Mets on Wednesday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mazeika will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Hicks and the Cardinals. Tomas Nido returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazeika for 5.7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Three hits in Tuesday's split

McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a run scored and two RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cardinals. The 30-year-old drove in runs in both ends of the twin bill, smacking an RBI double in the third inning of the matinee before adding a game-tying single in the eighth inning of the nightcap before St. Louis salvaged a split by scoring in the ninth. McNeil extended his RBI streak to four games in the process, but while he's slashing a solid .293/.344/.362 through 16 contests in May, that come with zero homers or steals, six runs and seven RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

LINE: Mets -161, Cardinals +139; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals. New York is 25-14 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Mets are 19-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
CBS Sports

