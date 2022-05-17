ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Jakob Junis: Rotation security increases

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

With Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) getting placed on the 60-day injured list, it would seem that Junis has a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Johnny Cueto Looked Dominant In His Return

After several injury-plagued seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Cueto got another shot with the Chicago White Sox, which was made possible when Lance Lynn, the staff ace, went down with a torn meniscus before the start of the season. But Cueto made his return last night against the Kansas...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Makes Pitching Debut In Cardinals-Giants Blowout

Moments like these are why baseball is an incredible sport. Even in a Sunday Night Baseball snoozer, something you might never see again happens. That was certainly the case yesterday. With the Cardinals sitting on a 15-2 lead against the Giants, St. Louis sent none other than Albert Pujols to get the final three outs on national TV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Cron helps Rockies end 12-game skid vs Giants with 5-3 win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped their 12-game losing streak against San Francisco by rallying past the Giants 5-3 on Wednesday. Logan Webb retired 16 straight batters in pursuit of becoming the major leagues' first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid. Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Giants' Tommy La Stella sitting on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. La Stella will move to the bench on Wednesday with Evan Longoria starting at third base. Longoria will bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia on Toronto bench Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Tapia, a left-handed hitter, is taking a seat against Seattle's southpaw after starting four straight games. Teoscar Hernandez is filling the void in the outfield and Danny Jansen is replacing Tapia in the lineup. Alejandro Kirk is at designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Jakob Junis
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in Giants' Monday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is being replaced at second base by Thairo Estrada versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 123 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .266 batting average with a .746 OPS, 3 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Chad Wallach sitting for Angels Monday

The Los Angeles Angels did not include Chad Wallach in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wallach will take a seat Monday while Austin Romine starts at catcher and bats seventh against the Rangers. Our models project Wallach to make 83 more plate appearances this season and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder sitting on Monday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Luis Barrera versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 95 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .253 batting average with a .662 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#A Better Chance
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wade will move to the bench on Tuesday with Darin Ruf starting in left field. Ruf will bat sixth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Tommy La Stella will move to first in the order.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stuck with loss in quality start

Mikolas (3-2) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five. The veteran right-hander didn't pitch badly and pounded the strike zone as per usual, but the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Belts clutch homer

Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 7-6 victory against the Rockies. Yastrzemski drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to give San Francisco a two-run lead, but Colorado tied the score in the bottom of that frame. The outfielder then swatted a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, and that held up as the winning run when Camilo Doval closed out the Rockies in the home half of the frame. Yastrzemski's long ball was just his third of the season after he left the yard a career-high 25 times in 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Game 2

Dozier is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Game 1 and will shift to the bench for the nightcap. Kyle Isbel will start in right field and bat fifth in his place .
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy