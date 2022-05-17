ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Carlos Santana: On bench for afternoon game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Santana will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Johnny Cueto Looked Dominant In His Return

After several injury-plagued seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Cueto got another shot with the Chicago White Sox, which was made possible when Lance Lynn, the staff ace, went down with a torn meniscus before the start of the season. But Cueto made his return last night against the Kansas...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Here's Johnny: White Sox bring up RHP Cueto from minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Cueto is back in the majors, this time with Chicago White Sox. The 36-year-old Cueto was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, and the right-hander was slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City. Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ildemaro Vargas heading to Cubs' bench Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Ildemaro Vargas in their lineup for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vargas will take a seat Monday while Andrelton Simmons steps into the lineup for the first time this season. Simmons will bat eighth and play shortstop. Vargas is projected for 98 more...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox Monday

The Chicago White Sox did not include A.J. Pollock in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Pollock will take the evening off while Andrew Vaughn covers left field, Jose Abreu plays first base, and Gavin Sheets bats sixth as the team's designated hitter. Our models project...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Allows run but earns hold

Snider allowed a run on three hits in one inning, earning a hold in a 2-1 win over the White Sox in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Snider hasn't been efficient lately, allowing five runs over his last five innings, but he's managed to pick up three holds and only one blow save in that stretch. The right-hander has allowed just one home run in 15 innings this season while posting a 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 12:6 K:BB, six holds and a 2-1 record through 17 appearances. He'll likely continue to see some high-leverage work, but Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont have shared the closing duties almost exclusively this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in Giants' Monday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is being replaced at second base by Thairo Estrada versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 123 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .266 batting average with a .746 OPS, 3 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Game 2

Dozier is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Game 1 and will shift to the bench for the nightcap. Kyle Isbel will start in right field and bat fifth in his place .
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'hearn
Person
Carlos Santana
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Gets fourth consecutive start

Isbel will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox. The 25-year-old will be making his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, and he looks like he could get the chance to play regularly against right-handed pitching in the wake of Salvador Perez (thumb) moving to the injured list. With Perez out of commission, MJ Melendez will take over as the Royals' primary catcher, thereby allowing Hunter Dozier to see more work as a designated hitter or first baseman while Isbel picks up starts in the outfield.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies in MLB debut on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will make his MLB debut on Wednesday and catch for left-hander Kyle Freeland. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Josh Staumont: Notches third save

Staumont struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. Scott Barlow had pitched on three of the prior four days including Sunday and Monday, so Staumont got the call in the save situation and needed 16 pitches (12 strikes) to convert it. It's his first save since April 19, and the 28-year-old will remain second in line for ninth-inning duty as long as Barlow remains effective. On the season, Staumont sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 14.2 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Game One#The White Sox
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Survives Coors Field

Webb allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision. Webb coughed up two runs in the first frame but rebounded to turn in his sixth quality start in eight appearances this season. He did so primarily by keeping the ball out of the air, as 17 of his 21 outs came via either groundball or strikeout. Webb owns a 3.54 ERA with a 34:13 K:BB across 48.1 innings on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Cron helps Rockies end 12-game skid vs Giants with 5-3 win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped their 12-game losing streak against San Francisco by rallying past the Giants 5-3 on Wednesday. Logan Webb retired 16 straight batters in pursuit of becoming the major leagues' first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy