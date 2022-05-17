ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Salvador Perez: Resting Game 1 of doubleheader

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Perez isn't starting the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox. The...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting on Saturday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson is being replaced at first base by Rowdy Tellez versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 76 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .212 batting average with a .664 OPS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Homers in nightcap

Melendez went 2-for-7 with a solo home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox. Melendez started both games at catcher -- Salvador Perez (thumb) was hurt late in the first game while serving as the designated hitter. With Perez going on the injured list, Melendez could have a chance to be the Royals' primary backstop for at least a couple of weeks. The 23-year-old top prospect has two RBI, two runs scored, a homer and a double through 11 games, posting a .233/.324/.367 slash line, as it hasn't been a smooth adjustment to major-league pitching for him. His homer Tuesday was the first of his big-league career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Game 2

Dozier is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Game 1 and will shift to the bench for the nightcap. Kyle Isbel will start in right field and bat fifth in his place .
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies in MLB debut on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will make his MLB debut on Wednesday and catch for left-hander Kyle Freeland. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Josh Staumont: Notches third save

Staumont struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. Scott Barlow had pitched on three of the prior four days including Sunday and Monday, so Staumont got the call in the save situation and needed 16 pitches (12 strikes) to convert it. It's his first save since April 19, and the 28-year-old will remain second in line for ninth-inning duty as long as Barlow remains effective. On the season, Staumont sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 14.2 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss

Lopez had 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After back-to-back subpar performances, Lopez asserted himself early in Game 7 and finished with his second double-double...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
dodgerblue.com

History Of Dodger Stadium Doubleheaders

Because of the MLB lockout wiping out the first week of the preliminary team schedules for the 2022 regular season, doubleheaders have become a necessity. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, it put two sets of doubleheaders at Dodger Stadium on their 2022 schedule. Prior to Tuesday, the Dodgers had not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Fantasy baseball managers won’t like Royals’ Salvador Perez move

The Kansas City Royals received some bad news on star catcher Salvador Perez between doubleheaders against the Chicago White Sox. Perez was forced to exit the first game of the doubleheader with a sprained left thumb, leading to this unfortunate move made by the Royals, which his fantasy managers definitely won’t like. MLB Trade Rumors has the latest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Survives Coors Field

Webb allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision. Webb coughed up two runs in the first frame but rebounded to turn in his sixth quality start in eight appearances this season. He did so primarily by keeping the ball out of the air, as 17 of his 21 outs came via either groundball or strikeout. Webb owns a 3.54 ERA with a 34:13 K:BB across 48.1 innings on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier hitting cleanup Wednesday for Royals

Kansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Dozier is starting on first base and batting cleanup after he was held out of Tuesday's lineup. Carlos Santana is shifting into the designated hitter role and Dozier is replacing Emmanuel Rivera in the starting lineup.
KANSAS CITY, MO

