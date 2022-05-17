Royals' Salvador Perez: Resting Game 1 of doubleheader

Webb allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision. Webb coughed up two runs in the first frame but rebounded to turn in his sixth quality start in eight appearances this season. He did so primarily by keeping the ball out of the air, as 17 of his 21 outs came via either groundball or strikeout. Webb owns a 3.54 ERA with a 34:13 K:BB across 48.1 innings on the campaign.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO