The heart inflammation that followed COVID-19 shots in some teens and young adults is rare and a new study affirms that your risk is extremely low. Inflammation of the heart muscle (myopericarditis) is most often caused by viruses but can also occur after vaccination in rare cases. Safety concerns arose after reports of myopericarditis in recipients of mRNA-based COVID vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO