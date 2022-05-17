ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chezzi Denyer shares adorable video of daughter Sunday 'skydiving' - after undergoing surgery for hip dysplasia

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Chezzi Denyer shared a sweet video of her baby girl on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old wife of Grant Denyer posted a clip to Instagram in which Sunday, 15 months, played on the floor.

The tot spun around on her belly, her arms outstretched, mimicking the stance taken by skydivers.

Baby love: Chezzi Denyer (pictured) shared a sweet video of her baby girl on Tuesday 

Chezzi mused in her caption alongside the video: 'Sunday is considering a career in skydiving'.

In March, Chezzi gave an update two weeks after Sunday underwent surgery for severe hip dysplasia.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a smiling photo of herself and the couple's young daughter at a check-up.

Aww: The 42-year-old wife of Grant Denyer posted a clip to Instagram in which Sunday, 15 months, played on the floor
Taking flight: The tot spun around on her belly, her arms outstretched, mimicking the stance taken by skydivers

'Fourteen-day check-up - nailed it! Hip is perfectly in place still. We are very happy!' she captioned the post.

'Sunday rocking the cast with her big gorgeous smile. Back here in a month for next procedure and new cast…'

Hip dysplasia is when the socket doesn't completely cover the ball of the upper thighbone, causing the hip to dislocate.

 Recovery: In March, Chezzi gave an update two weeks after Sunday underwent surgery for severe hip dysplasia

It's something people are usually born with, and the surgery requires patients to recover in a spica cast, which covers the legs from the ankles all the way up to the bellybutton, with a cut-out groin for using the bathroom.

'Big day for our little bubba Sunday... She's just become a Spica Cast baby...' Chezzi wrote on Instagram at the time.

In addition to Sunday, Grant and Chezzi are also parents to daughters Sailor, 10, and Scout, six.

Keeping it in the family: In addition to Sunday, Chezzi and her husband Grant Denyer are also parents to daughters Sailor, 10, and Scout, six. all pictured 

