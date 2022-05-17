Man Beats Stepson With Baseball Bat; Arrested

According to Gwinett County Jail Records, Chicago rapper Calboy was taken into custody on Tuesday (May 17) and is currently being held without bond. While not much information is currently available, the rapper was charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly attacked a man in a park in Dacula, Georgia on May 4. The man suffered a broken leg from the assault as well as bruises and cuts. The Atlantic Journal-Constitution previously reported that Georgia police had been searching for the rapper in connection with the assault earlier in May.

