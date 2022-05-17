ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kardashians Bodyguard Slams Kris Jenner & Her 'Toxic' Family: Momager 'Is Addicted To Horror'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
MEGA

Too toxic? The Kardashian-Jenner family's former bodyguard Mark Behar is spilling the tea on the inner workings of how the reality stars allegedly operate, and according to him, no one in their inner circle is safe.

Mark accused the Hulu stars of being fame-hungry and using the men in their lives to help boost their status in the public eye. He even went so far as to accuse Kris Jenner of enjoying the chaos she creates.

"Kris is addicted to horror," the New York native declared to In Touch . “Kris has ruined so many athletes’ lives."

CRINGE! SCOTT DISICK'S MOST AWKWARD MOMENTS IN THIS WEEK'S EPISODE OF 'THE KARDASHIANS': PHOTOS

"Look at Lamar [Odom] , she ruined his life and she nearly destroyed Scott [Disick] ," he noted to the publication of Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian 's respective former flames, both of whom struggled with substance abuse.

Meanwhile, according to Mark, it's not just the men on the ladies' arms who have gotten stuck in the crossfire of them achieving the fame and fortune they are after. Mark pointed out the family treats their friends and inner circle as if they are also disposable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWR2F_0fgyqFyx00
MEGA

Apart from cutting ties with former family friend and Kylie Jenner 's ex-BFFL Jordyn Woods after she kissed Khloé's baby daddy Tristan Thompson , Kim Kardashian 's close relationship with Larsa Pippen also came crashing down after the SKIMS founder linked up with ex Kanye West .

Mark blatantly noted the famous family makes their money by letting fans follow their drama-filled lives, with scandal arising at every corner. “You’ve got to understand that with this family, that if your fame goes down they don’t have a story ,” said Mark to the outlet. “Kris is addicted to fame and the horror stories keep them going. They go after people they use to make them bigger stars.”

Despite clearly having left his previous job with a sour taste in his mouth, there is one member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew that managed to get by unscathed by his remarks. “The only Kardashian that doesn’t have drama is Kourtney,” he said, noting: “She’s always been fine. She looks good, she presents herself good, she dresses good, doesn’t wear a whole ton of makeup.”

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw the Poosh founder — who legally wed new-hubby Travis Barker over the weekend after their impromptu Las Vegas nuptials one month prior — slowly backing away from her family after constant bickering with the matriarch and her offspring over their business endeavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GLc4_0fgyqFyx00
MEGA

Things went from bad to worse in the following seasons, with Kourtney considering spending the holidays away from her family and even getting into a physical brawl with Kim during Season 18.

TRUTHS REVEALED! DID KRIS JENNER REALLY NEGOTIATE A DEAL TO DISTRIBUTE KIM KARDASHIAN'S SEX TAPE?

"She doesn’t follow any of her sisters unless they’re doing a photo shoot or something like that for the show and she’s liable,” Mark continued to the publication of the newlywed. “Why can’t any of the family be the same way? They live in the house of horrors.”

The family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians , kicked off in April and has been filled with never-ending drama between Kim dealing with her sex tape scandal to Kanye storming off during her Saturday Night Live skit and the family choosing to not invite Kourtney's kids to the couple's engagement.

Fans will also get to watch Khloé discover her on-and-off flame Tristan welcomed a child with another woman after the two hooked up in March 2021 while he and the reality star were still together in upcoming episodes.

