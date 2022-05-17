Former substitute teacher accused of trading drugs for sex with students

Miami, FL - A former substitute teacher is facing charges after police say he provided drugs and vape pens to female students at a South Florida high school in exchange for cash and sexual favors.

Police say 32-year-old Enreeka Nalasco was a former substitute teacher at Miami Beach Senior High School who was fired after an internal investigation revealed he inappropriately contacted a student via social media in 2018.

Authorities say they were alerted about the accusations against Nalasco in March when several students reported that Nalasco befriended them on Snapchat and began selling them vape pens, marijuana, marijuana cards and nicotine.

The students told Miami-Dade Schools Police that Nalasco would accept sexual favors or cash for payment.

According to reports, Nalasco sexually battered at least one 12-year-old student, received nude photos from a student, and sent a video of him pleasuring himself to another student.

Police say the victims ranged in ages from 11 to 14 years old.

Nalasco was arrested on charges of human trafficking, using a computer to travel to meet a minor, unlawful use of a communications device, prohibited computer services involving a child, contributing to the delinquency of a child, providing nicotine to someone under 21 and selling nicotine to minors.