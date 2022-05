After decades in the planning and years of construction, the final 54-mile-long section of the Grand Parkway that connects New Caney to Baytown will open Thursday afternoon. At 184 miles long, the Grand Parkway is the longest highway loop in the entire United States. It is the third circumferential highway around the Greater Houston Area – the others being the 610 Loop and Beltway 8. The first section of the Grand Parkway – Segment D in Fort Bend County – opened in 1994. Construction of the final segments – H, I-1 and I-2 – began in 2018.

BAYTOWN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO