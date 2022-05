MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made nearly 18 months after Montgomery police opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 29-year-old Montgomery man. Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the Dec. 28, 2020 death of Keith Spells. Montgomery’s 66th homicide victim of that year was found dead that Monday morning in the 400 block of Arthur Street.

