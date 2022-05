Marion, Kan. – The Moundridge Softball team opened the Regional Tournament on Monday, as the No. 2 seed, taking on the No. 7 Sedgwick Cardinals. Emma Blough would get the start in the circle for the Wildcats, and she would go the distance, striking out ten batters, allowing just two hits, and two walks in the seven inning shutout. “She was focused and hitting her spots.” Coach Lynn Eichelberger would say, he added, “We played well defensively which was very important.”

MOUNDRIDGE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO