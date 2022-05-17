ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 evacuated after fire burns church near downtown Phoenix

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve people inside the church were...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 2

Related
AZFamily

Apartment building severely damaged after fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler crash ends with car into a home

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A collision involving two vehicles ended with a car crashing into Chandler home on the night of May 18. The crash happened near Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. No further information is available.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
KTAR.com

Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by car on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – A man who was riding a bicycle died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night in west Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an injury collision on 51st Avenue south of Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters battling fire at Mesa recycling plant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a fire at a recycling plant in Mesa. The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Center Street just north of Southern Avenue on Monday. Black smoke could be seen for miles. The fire was bumped up to a second alarm fire, meaning dozens more firefighters got to the scene with more trucks. Aerial video showed fire crews dousing the flames with water from a couple of ladder trucks. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. An investigation is underway.
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

3-year-old girl taken to hospital in critical condition after being found underwater in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition Tuesday after being found underwater and not breathing in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road and initial reports state no CPR was performed on the child prior to authorities arriving on scene, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Phoenix#Hospital#Accident
ABC 15 News

One killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
SURPRISE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

2 tractor-trailers, SUV crash in Tonopah, injuring several, DPS says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hurt in a crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV on the I-10 east of Tonopah on the night of May 17. The Department of Public Safety says a truck rolled and split in two near Wintersburg Road. That driver was airlifted to the hospital.
TONOPAH, AZ
ABC 15 News

One killed in three-car crash near 64th Street and Cactus Road

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Scottsdale. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 64th Street and Cactus Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead. According to police, a Lexus...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

BREAKING NEWS ARCOSANTI FIRE

The #ArcosantiFire is moving to the north/northeast through grass and brush, north of Cordes Lakes. Aircraft, including three Large Air Tankers (LATs) are supporting ground crews to help slow the fire’s forward movement. Two #AZForestry hand crews are engaged, including the T2 Lewis Crew who are conducting burning operations...
CORDES LAKES, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy