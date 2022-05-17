12 evacuated after fire burns church near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.
Some truckers are out of work for the time being because of the fire, like Miguel Sanchez. He's a trucker and when he arrived at the yard to start his shift, he saw his truck was in the middle of the mess.
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A collision involving two vehicles ended with a car crashing into Chandler home on the night of May 18. The crash happened near Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. No further information is available.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 3-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after she was found underwater in Phoenix on Tuesday evening. It happened at a complex on 45th Avenue just south of Thomas Road around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas said family members found the toddler not breathing and no one performed CPR until fire crews arrived.
PHOENIX – A man who was riding a bicycle died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night in west Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an injury collision on 51st Avenue south of Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a fire at a recycling plant in Mesa. The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Center Street just north of Southern Avenue on Monday. Black smoke could be seen for miles. The fire was bumped up to a second alarm fire, meaning dozens more firefighters got to the scene with more trucks. Aerial video showed fire crews dousing the flames with water from a couple of ladder trucks. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition Tuesday after being found underwater and not breathing in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road and initial reports state no CPR was performed on the child prior to authorities arriving on scene, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A nine-year-old girl from Copper Creek Elementary School in Glendale is being hailed a little hero for saving her siblings when their home went up in flames. Her parents say she'd been taught about fire safety in school, and when she realized her family was in danger, she didn't hesitate to step in.
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department needs help identifying the suspect who killed a 57-year-old man in April 2022, and newly released photos of a damaged car might help solve the case. Kent Ellsworth, 57, was found on April 26 around 9 p.m. near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue...
SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hurt in a crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV on the I-10 east of Tonopah on the night of May 17. The Department of Public Safety says a truck rolled and split in two near Wintersburg Road. That driver was airlifted to the hospital.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Scottsdale. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 64th Street and Cactus Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead. According to police, a Lexus...
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — At 17 years old, Mohamed Salim Abdullah was hailed as a hero. In January 2020, as a junior at Metro Tech High School, Abdullah saved a teacher’s life after she suddenly passed out, his older sister, who did not want to be identified said. “He...
The #ArcosantiFire is moving to the north/northeast through grass and brush, north of Cordes Lakes. Aircraft, including three Large Air Tankers (LATs) are supporting ground crews to help slow the fire’s forward movement. Two #AZForestry hand crews are engaged, including the T2 Lewis Crew who are conducting burning operations...
PHOENIX — Authorities were looking for a suspect who allegedly backed into a patrol car while fleeing in the West Valley on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a QuikTrip gas station near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Agua Fria Ranch Road, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
PHOENIX - A woman had a chilling experience on the morning of May 16 after a man armed with a firearm and a hammer broke into her north Phoenix home, police said. Phoenix police say the burglary was reported near 15th Avenue and Behrend Drive, just south of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway.
Comments / 2