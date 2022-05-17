ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John, IN

St. John Eyes Riverfront Development District for Historic Downtown

By Lakeshore Public Radio
lakeshorepublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. John - St. John is moving forward with a proposed riverfront district that would help the town obtain more liquor licenses, according to The Times. An Amending Declaratory Resolution establishing a Riverfront Development District...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

Comments / 2

