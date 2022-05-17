St. John Eyes Riverfront Development District for Historic Downtown

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Indiana University Office of Research Administration to conduct a bias study for traffic and misdemeanor cases. Indiana University Northwest School of Public and Environmental Affairs (SPEA) associate professor Monica Solinas-Saunders is on “Regionally Speaking” to discuss the multi-year study of bias for traffic and misdemeanor cases. Later we hear from Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter as he discusses how his office will collect data on pretrial justice to study prosecutorial discretion at charging, bail, diversion, plea negotiations and sentencing for traffic and misdemeanor cases and share the information with Indiana University. Chris Sautter directed and produced the film “The King of Steeltown: Hardball Politics in the Heartland”. He joins us to discuss the movie about Robert Pastrick, a key figure in East Chicago politics for three decades.

