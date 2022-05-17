ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chancellor Rishi Sunak on windfall taxes on oil and gas profits

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindfall taxes are "not the simple easy answer" to every problem, the chancellor has told...

www.bbc.com

Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng wants natural gas to be reclassified as ‘green’ energy source to entice investors

The government is reportedly intent on classifying natural gas as a “green” option for investors in the face of protest by environmental campaigners.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is said to be keen for drilling for gas in the North Sea is reclassified by his department and the Treasury as “environmentally sustainable” – to encourage banks and pension funds to invest in the extraction projects, according to the Telegraph.Extracting and burning natural gas significantly increases carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, green campaigners have warned.But experts and officials – including the European Commission last year – have endorsed natural gas as a “transitional fuel”...
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Energy price cap: What does it mean for you?

The energy price cap is the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, preventing businesses from simply passing on cost increases to the consumer.But the cap, set by the regulator Ofgem and first introduced in January 2019, only applies to customers who are on a standard variable tariff, typically a provider’s default and most expensive option.It does not safeguard consumers against global market fluctuations and does not limit an individual’s overall bill – if you use more than the “average user”, you still...
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Motley Fool

As India Bans Wheat Exports, Global Food Supplies Are In For a Rough Ride

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool

Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

Energy Transfer is starting to see more expansion opportunities emerge. It's actively working with customers and partners to move them toward construction. These projects could give the MLP the fuel to continue growing its distribution in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
electrek.co

US solar is under threat from a DOC inquiry, but the commerce secretary won’t step in

A US Department of Commerce (DOC) probe — investigating whether Southeast Asian solar cell manufacturers are using parts made in China that would normally be subject to a tariff — is destabilizing the US solar industry, which relies on solar module imports to meet growing demand. Bipartisan lawmakers wanted answers from US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at a hearing last week, but she basically responded that the inquiry is beyond her control.
rigzone.com

Kenney Says Canada Can Boost Oil Output by 900K BPD

Canada’s oil production could increase by 900,000 barrels a day to make up for supply losses from Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the premier of the province of Alberta. Premier Jason Kenney gave the estimate in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday. It’s about triple...
CBS News

Biden canceled an Alaska oil and gas lease sale. What's the impact on gas prices?

Gasoline prices in the U.S. hit a new record on Thursday — the same day the Biden administration canceled three oil-and-gas lease sales. Republican lawmakers are pointing to surging fuel costs as a rationale for selling more leases to drill on federal lands, with some criticizing President Biden's decision as hurting America's energy independence. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy tweeted that the decision "proved their lack of commitment to oil and gas development in the U.S."
International Business Times

Surging Natural Gas Prices Squeeze U.S. Industrial Sector

Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases...
FOXBusiness

Gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August, JPMorgan says

The average national retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to surpass $6 by the of summer, according to a recent JPMorgan research note. On Wednesday, the national average hit another record, reaching $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA. That's already up nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.52 from this time last year, according to AAA's recent data.
Daily Mail

Tories' triple tax cut boost: Ministers plan to help three million of the lowest paid, offer relief on energy bills and ease burden on business to stave off recession - as inflation hits 40-year high of 9%

A triple tax cut to ease the cost of living crisis is being examined by ministers. Rishi Sunak is already drawing up plans for a major package to help with energy bills in July, potentially by cutting council tax. But last night the Chancellor told business leaders he would cut...
