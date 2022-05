The Big Horn County attorney is pursuing charges against a Hardin police officer and Police Chief Donald Babbin following an arrest that took place back in early March. According to charging documents obtained by MTN News, the police officer, Calen Curtin, was called to the Town Pump March 6 to remove a man who was drinking and smoking inside. The county alleges that Curtin tased the man after he “half-heartedly” punched the officer and says video surveillance shows the officer then punching the man twice in the head with a closed fist while he was down.

HARDIN, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO