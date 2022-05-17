ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking it for a spin: Locals can now rent e-bikes, scooters using Lyft

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
Memphians can now use Lyft to take a spin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNT9r_0fgynzbs00

Lyft announced that it would be joining forces with Spin in early March, providing Spin scooter and bike access to Lyft riders across 60 U.S. cities including Phoenix, Detroit, Cleveland, Charlotte, North Carolina and Memphis. (Courtesy of Spin)

As part of Lyft’s new partnership with micro-mobility company Spin , people in the Memphis-area are now able to rent Spin’s e-bikes and e-scooters using the Lyft app.

Thanks to the change, riders will no longer need to download a separate app and upload payment information, to operate and rent a scooter or bike.

Lyft announced that it would be joining forces with Spin in early March , providing scooter and bike access to Lyft riders across 60 U.S. cities including Phoenix, Detroit, Cleveland, Charlotte, North Carolina and Memphis.

According to Lyft, the feature will allow people to see the electric rides as options when they search their destination in the Lyft app.

Spin said that making alternative transportation options easily accessible could help more people take advantage of Memphis’ bike infrastructure and help cut down on car traffic.

The company stated that this is especially important with gas prices at record-high levels.

Spin CEO Ben Bear said that the company is thrilled to share the new feature with the Bluff City.

“This is the latest in a series of integrations focused on making it just as easy to get around cities via multimodal transportation as it is with a personal car,” Bear said. “This partnership has been a long time in the making and it has been clear in every interaction with the Lyft team that we share both a common vision for the sustainable future of urban transportation and a commitment to working with cities and public transit authorities the right way.”

