No beating around the bush here. The Toronto Maple Leafs lost another Game 7, this time to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Every year, there’s a conversation to this effect. What went wrong, what does the team improve for next season, and what do they have to do to finally get over the hump that is winning a round? This time, though, the conversation feels a little bit different — at least for me. The Maple Leafs got contributions from all around the team, right until the very end, and the lost series wasn’t a matter of shooting themselves in the foot as it has been in years past.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO