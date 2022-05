Carolina is well-known for its students who compete on the court, but there are also Tar Heels competing in the courtroom each year. The Holderness Moot Court program at the UNC School of Law gives second-year law students a chance to test their courtroom techniques against other universities and practice many of the skills they’ll need to perfect as attorneys, including preparing for cases, representing clients and advocating before judges and juries.

