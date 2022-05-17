H-E-B plans to build another North Texas grocery store. Here’s where it will be.

With a surprise announcement that construction will begin next Wednesday, Allen will soon become home to another North Texas H-E-B grocery store .

The Allen location will be the fourth store under construction in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The store will be located on the northwest corner of State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue) and Exchange Parkway across the street from Allen High School, officials said.

Alongside H-E-B leadership, Allen Mayor Ken Fulk is expected to attend a celebration of the groundbreaking on May 25.

Earlier in the year, in March, the City of Forney announced its approval for an H-E-B in Kaufman County, though construction has not begun.

Also in March, H-E-B broke ground on an 118,000-square-foot store in McKinney , which is expected to be completed next year.

The grocery chain broke ground for stores in Plano and Frisco in June 2021. Those stores are expected to open this fall.

For Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents, the nearest H-E-B’s are located in Burleson and Hudson Oaks.

In 2016, the chain bought land in Mansfield, but there have been no updates on when construction might start.