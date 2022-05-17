ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

H-E-B plans to build another North Texas grocery store. Here’s where it will be.

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

With a surprise announcement that construction will begin next Wednesday, Allen will soon become home to another North Texas H-E-B grocery store .

The Allen location will be the fourth store under construction in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The store will be located on the northwest corner of State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue) and Exchange Parkway across the street from Allen High School, officials said.

Alongside H-E-B leadership, Allen Mayor Ken Fulk is expected to attend a celebration of the groundbreaking on May 25.

Earlier in the year, in March, the City of Forney announced its approval for an H-E-B in Kaufman County, though construction has not begun.

Also in March, H-E-B broke ground on an 118,000-square-foot store in McKinney , which is expected to be completed next year.

The grocery chain broke ground for stores in Plano and Frisco in June 2021. Those stores are expected to open this fall.

For Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents, the nearest H-E-B’s are located in Burleson and Hudson Oaks.

In 2016, the chain bought land in Mansfield, but there have been no updates on when construction might start.

Comments / 18

Dough Boy
1d ago

we need them all over ..... best meat selection and not to mention the H-E-B brand name products are the best ..... and you're just feeding the Texas economy since most of the products in the H-E-B and Hill Country Fair brands are from right here in Texas. seriously we need them all over!

Reply(2)
9
Related
cravedfw

First 7 Leaves Cafe drive-thru opens in North Texas

Two first generation Vietnamese-Americans proudly open the first 7 Leaves Cafe drive-thru location in Grand Prairie, right in front of Asia Times Square. Tony Nguyen and Danny Bui both grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and are thrilled about this first drive-thru location in DFW, and that it will be the opening of their third 7 Leaves Cafe and ninth franchise concept under the Kemeno Group.
DALLAS, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B to Break Ground on New Store in Allen, Texas

San Antonio-based H-E-B is making progress in its efforts to grow its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area while also increasing its commitment to Texans with the launch of its first H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic. A new store in Allen, Texas, is the latest store to be announced for...
ALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Greenville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Allen, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
City
Frisco, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Allen, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Business
Allen, TX
Business
City
Forney, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Mansfield, TX
City
Burleson, TX
City
Hudson Oaks, TX
WFAA

This North Texas city is moving to a 4-day work week for some city employees

KELLER, Texas — No work on a Friday? Sign us up!. One North Texas city working to make this a reality. The City of Keller has announced a trial period for a four-day work week for its city employees in certain departments -- including employees at Keller Town Hall, within its municipal services and in the records department of the Keller Police Department.
KELLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#H E B#Grocery#Food Drink#Allen High School
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Facing Rising Housing Costs, North Texas Families Move Into RVs

The North Texas housing market continues to serve up challenges for many families, with low inventory driving demand for homebuyers and rent prices up roughly 19% over last year in some areas. Two families told NBC 5 they're downsizing drastically to improve their chances of owning their dream home in...
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Leapfrog Says These Hospitals Are North Texas’ Safest Right Now

There is no shortage of hospital recognitions, certifications, or awards, but when it comes to employers, they are primarily concerned with one thing: safety. The Leapfrog Group represents hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of healthcare and has released the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for North Texas hospitals.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Ground Broken on site of Semi-Conductor Plant in North Texas

Ground was officially broken on Wednesday at Texas Instruments’ potential $30 billion investment groundbreaking ceremony in Sherman. Last year, Governor Abbott announced that TI selected Sherman as the location for their next 300-mm fabs, with potential of up to four fabs on the site to meet demand over time.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cork & Pig Tavern now open in Southlake

Cork & Pig Tavern opened May 14 at 1431 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 551, in Southlake. The restaurant has brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktail options, including wood-fired pizzas, Carolina pork ribs, Fruity Pebbles French toast and Nodding Donkey cocktails. The tavern is currently open for lunch and dinner and will begin serving brunch next weekend. 817-865-6464. www.corkandpig.com/southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Large Portion of Fencing at Historic Fort Worth Cemetery Missing, Pastor Says

A large portion of fencing is missing from a historic Fort Worth cemetery, prompting a Fort Worth faith leader to look at increased security. Pastor Bruce Datcher with the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church said in late April, maintenance crews discovered about 300 feet of fencing was gone from the Handley Hill cemetery located along Arkansas Lane. The cemetery is the resting place for more than 260 burial sites, according to Bruce Datcher.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

These North Texas counties are still seeing double-digit home price gains

The Texas Squeeze: A series examining the high cost of high growth in North Texas. Home prices across North Texas are still going up as demand remains strong despite higher mortgage rates. Collin County saw the largest price gain year over year in April, a 32.7% increase to $550,000, according...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
536
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy