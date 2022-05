The UK Government will set out plans to support green trade as part of the plan to wean the world off Vladimir Putin’s oil and gas.International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will use a major speech to set out the need to “decisively turn our backs on the era of dependence on polluting fuels”, supporting British firms exporting technology to help with the shift to cleaner forms of energy.The combination of sanctions on Russia and reduced reliance on fossil fuels will “de-Putinise the world’s economy”, she will say in a speech in the City of London.The UK’s green economy is projected...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO