ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Makes History With Its Latest Guide

By Jonathan LoChiatto
SVG
SVG
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gamers have a language of their own. Between common abbreviations like "AOE" and widely-adopted inside baseball phrases, anyone without prior knowledge (or years of gaming experience) can quickly discover they have no idea what other players are talking about. For example, someone new to the gaming scene might not know that...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Metal Gear Series' Biggest Mission Is Actually Impossible

"Metal Gear Solid 5" was hailed as a masterpiece upon release. However, even those that loved the game couldn't shake the feeling that it was incomplete. Soon after its release, these suspicions were satisfied when fans discovered that Konami cut a considerable amount of content due to time restraints and its break from legendary game director Hideo Kojima, the creator of "Metal Gear." Gamers were unsurprisingly curious about what didn't make it into the final game, with skilled data miners searching for content left in the game's code.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

It Took 25 Years And $10,000 To Fix GoldenEye

"GoldenEye 007" came out back in 1997. It was one of the most popular titles on the N64 at the time of its release and is still considered one of the most influential shooters in gaming history. Franchises like "Halo" and "Call of Duty" can all trace their roots back to the free-exploration-based movement that was established in the Pierce Brosnan Bond game. This opened the floor for players to navigate the game stealthily and hunt for hidden secrets. The single-player campaign had plenty to keep fans engaged as Bond attempted to thwart a criminal syndicate from using a satellite to melt down the world's financial centers. It was just the right amount of camp, blended with challenging level design and plenty of action.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Former Nintendo Boss Wants This Franchise To Embrace NFTs

It seems as though the conversation around blockchain, crypto, and NFTs in the gaming space isn't going away anytime soon. As other video game companies attempt to figure out a way to implement these ideas and monetization strategies in their games without massive backlash, former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé has said that he is a believer in the technology. Companies like Ubisoft caused an uproar around NFTs in games, but during a SXSW panel, Fils-Aimé stated that he thinks blockchain and NFTs are the future of gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#The Guide#Video Game#Thegamer
NME

The PlayStation Plus PS4 and PS5 game lineup has been revealed by Sony

Sony has announced the lineup of PS4 and PS5 games that will be joining its upcoming revamp of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The brand new version of PlayStation Plus is scheduled to release between this month and June (depending on your region), and it will feature three benefit plans for all subscribers. Ahead of the release, Sony has today (May 16) revealed the complete lineup of games that players will be able to access, including titles from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, as well as PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Google Turns Your Phone Camera Into a Smarter Search Engine

Google on Wednesday debuted two new search features that tap into images online or photos you take in a store, part of the company's effort to expand far beyond text you type into a search box. One feature announced at the Google I/O conference, scene explorer, lets you sweep your...
CELL PHONES
SVG

Disguised Toast Claims More Twitch Streamers Are Jumping Ship

For a while, Twitch was really the only game in town when it came to streaming. And though some competitors like Mixer — which even had Microsoft backing — have since come along in recent years, very few of them have remained long enough to challenge Twitch's ever-growing monopoly on the streaming market. However, in recent years, it seems the tide is beginning to turn, especially YouTube has steadily been squeezing its way into the space. And according to popular Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member Disguised Toast, YouTube will continue to sway major talent to its side in the near future.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
SVG

The Real Reason Why Sykkuno Thinks Streamers Are Leaving Twitch

Twitch is slowly but surely losing its monopoly on internet livestreaming. Each day more and more viewers are tuning in to its competitor, YouTube Gaming. Youtube Gaming's popularity can mainly be attributed to the dozens of already established streamers who switched to the site and brought their respective audiences. For example, big-name streamers such as Ludwig and TimTheTatman have paved the way for others to make the transition. More recently, popular streamer Sykkuno joined this constantly expanding list of Twitch refugees.
TV & VIDEOS
SVG

This Was The Last Straw Between Sykkuno And Twitch

The battle between YouTube and Twitch over who will be the biggest streaming network has been raging for a while now. Both platforms have been competing to try and gather as many high-profile streamers as possible. It's gotten to the point that any time a streamer's contract expires, fans grow tense wondering if the content creator is going to get an offer that entices them to change sides or stick with the service they know and love. So far, it seems like YouTube has been taking away some of Twitch's advantages, managing to convert big-name streamers like Ludwig and TimTheTatman while also holding onto previously contracted streamers like Valkyrae.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Engadget

Twitter is now testing its Spaces tab on Android too

Last fall, Twitter a dedicated Spaces tab within the iOS version of its mobile app. The tab, as you can probably guess even if you don’t have access to an iPhone, allows users to see a curated list of active live audio rooms, with the option to filter them based on your interests.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Google, Apple to Cull Outdated Apps from Stores

Google and Apple have both said they will be cutting down on outdated apps in their app stores, Ars Technica reports, and the plan now reveals that they plan to cut around a third of their total app selection. The numbers would see Google Play going from 2.6 million apps...
INTERNET
Android Police

Google shines a spotlight on security with new Protected by Android branding

Google may not be as slick as Apple when it comes to peddling security with its operating system but it has been working hard on upping its game. With the presence of features like Privacy Dashboard, status bar indicators that notify of apps using sensitive hardware, and the ability to share the approximate location over the precise one, there's no doubt that the latest version of Android is bustling with security — so it would make sense to market it that way. And that's where a new branding comes in, with the goal of reminding you to rest easy on privacy if you own an Android.
TECHNOLOGY
SVG

This Is The Cutest Way To Play Elden Ring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Elden Ring" is known for its difficulty at this point. Following its February release, gamers everywhere have struggled to conquer FromSoftware's masterpiece with their sanity intact. However, some incredibly dedicated players already have multiple playthroughs under their belt and are looking for new ways to challenge themselves in the world of "Elden Ring." For example, a handful of hardcore gamers are partaking in "no hit runs," in which they beat the game without taking a single point of damage.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

9 best calendar apps for Android

Calendar apps offer a lot more than just event reminders. While any calendar app can keep track of social events, deadlines, and appointments, it's usually worth exploring the options available on the Play Store rather than settling for the app that comes pre-installed on your phone. Unlike the basic options, some calendar apps are tailored towards a specific purpose, like calendar sharing or task management. We've gathered a list of the best calendar apps for Android, from reliable all-rounders like Google Calendar to more niche apps like TimeTree.
CELL PHONES
SVG

You Can Finally Play Fortnite On iPhone Again, But There's A Catch

"Fortnite" is one of the biggest video games in the world. It's so big that it has weaseled its way into almost every corner of pop culture, with even a feature-length film reportedly in the works. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to the game. Specifically, iPhone users have been without "Fortnite" for almost two years following Apple's decision to kick the game off the App Store. Apple's controversial decision was made in retaliation to Epic Games allegedly bypassing the App Store's royalties by using an in-game store. Since then, Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against Apple regarding its "oppressive 30% tax on the sale of every app," according to court documents. Epic Games accompanied the lawsuit with a parody cinematic titled "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite" that urges gamers to take a stand against Apple's controversial business practices.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Overwatch 2's Twitch Viewership Just Fell Off The Map

The development cycle for "Overwatch 2" has been rocky, to say the least. Having been subject to delays and developed among Activision Blizzard's well-documented lawsuits surrounding workplace misconduct, the follow-up to the highly successful hero shooter "Overwatch" has had a lot working against it. Some of the game's devs have even expressed their own frustrations with how the development cycle of "Overwatch 2" has been pushed back and reworked multiple times. Despite its troubles, many fans of the series have looked forward to the game's release, expecting that it could change the series for the better. Upon the launch of its closed beta, many gamers awaiting the final product tuned into Twitch to watch other players and to see where exactly the game was in terms of development.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

How FIFA 22 Is Going To Change The Series

Cross-play is one of those gaming terms that always elicits mixed responses from fans. On the one hand, it might be the only way two friends can play together if one of them has an Xbox and the other has a PlayStation. On the other, there will always be those who are quick to point out compatibility issues and the advantages that certain platforms may have over others. That's why so many studios have struggled with integrating it into their titles in a way that allows gamers from all over to play together without compromising on fairness and balance. That still hasn't stopped a dedicated sub-section of the fanbase from asking for cross-play in their games though.
FIFA
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy