Good Day Good Dog: Genie!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 20-year-old Wesley Trook, born and raised in Lubbock, is the new owner of Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe. He started working at the shop in May of 2020, just before he graduated from Lubbock High School. He says he wanted a fun job to end high school and begin college with not knowing that two years later he would own the place.
Sometimes finding somewhere healthy and delicious in Lubbock to eat is really hard. Well, it's about got a little bit easier, because Vitality Bowls is opening up a location in South Lubbock. While I've never eaten at a Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me...
Back in January 2022, we told you about a new dessert shop that was opening up. Now, four months later, we've learned some sad news about the business. If you've never heard of this place, it's called Sweet & Fluffy. They serve up mini Dutch pancakes and Aguas Frescas with a twist. They're a locally-owned and operated spot that just moved to Lubbock, Texas from Salt Lake City, Utah a few months ago. They've always had the vision to open a storefront seven days a week, and their dream finally came true.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet French, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two year old Rottweiler. Staff says he’s super sweet and goofy and has lots of energy. French loves humans, but doesn’t like to share attention so it might be best if he’s the only dog in the house at first. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
One of the great things about working in Lubbock, is that there are plenty of options available for living outside of the city. You can live in a small town outside of Lubbock, and still only have a 20-30 minute commute. Some people like the convenience of living close to...
Wesley and Tracy Campbell of Floydada, Texas, proudly announce the engagement of their daughter, Kortney Rae, to Logan Dean Bradley, son of Dr. Robert and Lisa Bradley of Lubbock, Texas. Kortney is employed at Goen & Goen Insurance in Floydada and Logan is a vice president at First National Bank of Floydada. The couple will be wed Friday, August 19, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, Texas – The “nu metal” 90s bands, Korn and Evanescence, will be performing on Wednesday, September 7 at the FMX 41st Birthday Bash at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena. Korn were the founders of the “nu metal” genre in 1993. Evanescence joined the club in 1995,...
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 41st FMX Birthday Bash presents KoRn and Evanescence, with special guests Palaye Royale and Dana Dentata. Pre-sales begin at noon on May 17, with the public on-sale at 10am on May 20. BUY TICKETS (You will be direct to our ticketing partner’s website -...
LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 12, around 3:00 a.m. one Lubbockite answered the door, only to be shot. The victim asked EverythingLubbock.com for a hidden identity for safety concerns. “The doorbell rang once,” the gunshot victim said. “I wasn’t going to answer because it’s 3:00 in the morning.” The victim said there were a total […]
LUBBOCK, Texas– South Plains Church of Christ Preaching Minister, Jim Brewer, said that churches across the country have been the target for mass shootings. As unfortunate, the reality, Brewer said it’s more important than ever that people feel safe to worship. “We certainly want people to feel a...
MATADOR, Texas — Two Motley County volunteer firefighters were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock after being injured in a rollover crash Tuesday evening. According to a social media post by the Matador Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. MVFD said the firefighters were responding...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Summer Showcase Concert Series at The Buddy Holly Center kicks off its season on Thursday, May 19 with the funk band ELEMENT. Concerts for the summer showcase are every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard at The Buddy Holly Center starting on May 19 and continuing until August 18.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Lubbock shines out like a beacon in the vastness of Texas' Great Plains region. Lubbock, often known as the Hub City, is the geographic heart of the South Plains. Despite the fact that this part of Texas is known for its hot, dry summers, it is ideal for grape growth and has a burgeoning wine industry. In addition, Lubbock has a plethora of local coffee shops, each of which is ideal for getting a cup of coffee on the way to work or meeting up with friends for an afternoon latte.
LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman was arrested on Thursday and accused of stabbing someone on the 1300 Block of 65th Street, according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department. Maria Rodriguez, 20, was charged with aggravated assault. According to the report, Rodriguez said, “It was an accident and...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a scorching two weeks with high temperatures ranging from 10 to 20 degrees above average, each day, cooler weather is on the way. In addition to relief from the heat, some relief from the drought is possible. First, however, two more very hot afternoons. The...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets Family announced Monday morning it is partnering with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals to raise money by donating at the register of any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market or Amigos location. The United Supermarkets Family is making a difference by partnering...
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ May 20th through the 29th. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II”—after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivore promises unending...
Imagine walking out of a store only to be shot in the face with a water pellet. Now, imagine that the teenage shooter tells you, "Oh my bad, I was shooting at her." A kid in Lubbock literally saw a potentially life-altering incident as a game. TikTok has a new...
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock will delay the opening of Montelongo Pool due to a leak discovered in the pool system during pre-opening startup. The City has a contractor scheduled to make necessary repairs. The projected new opening date for Montelongo Pool is Saturday, June 11, 2022.
