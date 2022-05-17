NBA picks, best bets: Heat hold advantage vs. Celtics in Game 1; take the over in conference finals opener

Liberatore did not factor in the decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. Liberatore was hit hard throughout the outing, as five of the seven hits against him went for extra bases. Still, he would have qualified for the win with one additional out, but Pittsburgh racked up four hits and scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to send the rookie to the dugout. Liberatore's overall stat line was uninspiring -- he threw less than 60 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced a mere five swings-and-misses. It remains to be seen if he'll get another chance to start or be returned to the minors moving forward.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO