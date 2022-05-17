ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA picks, best bets: Heat hold advantage vs. Celtics in Game 1; take the over in conference finals opener

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021-22 NBA regular season now in the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy...

fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Says Steph Curry Was Asking Teammates Questions To Complete His College Assignments During The Season

Steph Curry seems to be getting better and better as the playoffs go on. Curry was again stellar in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Warriors mounted an amazing comeback in the second half after being down 14 points halfway through the game, and Curry sunk some insanely clutch shots to protect the lead once they got it.
NBA
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, predictions: Legendary expert dodging Secret Oath

Horse racing's 2022 Triple Crown schedule continues on Saturday, when the 2022 Preakness Stakes gets underway from Pimlico Race Course. An American thoroughbred horse race, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May each year at Pimlico. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will run at 1 3/16 miles, or 9.5 furlongs, making it the shortest of the Triple Crown horse races. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite. Epicenter, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, will be tested by other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders like Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR All-Star Race 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Computer reveals shocking picks, predictions for Texas

NASCAR has conjured up some new wrinkles for the qualifying and open portions of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, including head-to-head pit road races to determine the pole for the open. But at the end of the day, it will be good ol' fashioned racing that determines who takes home the $1 million prize. There are 20 drivers who have already qualified for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race field by way of a win in 2021 or 2022, one driver who will get in by way of the fan vote and three more spots up for grabs during the open format. That portion of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the 24-car race for $1 million is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Warriors absorb power punch from Luka Doncic, Mavs in Game 2, setting stage for Stephen Curry's knockout blow

SAN FRANCISCO -- You could see it coming before Game 2 even started. Shoot, you could see it coming before Game 1 even ended. The Dallas Mavericks were blown off the court in the first game of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, and you knew they would come out on Friday against the Golden State Warriors with a renewed focus, a better shooting touch and a vengeful, dangerous Luka Doncic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Gutty effort leads to 69, second straight major cut made at PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods followed up his opening-round 74 at the 2022 PGA Championship with a 1-under 69 in Round 2 on Friday, sliding inside the 4-over cut line to see the weekend for his second straight major since returning from a serious car wreck. While Woods at 3 over sits 12 shots back of leader Will Zalatoris after 36 holes, it was not contention but improvement that was expected from Tiger this week.
GOLF
CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Fans six in win

Ryan (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out six. Ryan was efficient, facing 24 batters and retiring 17 on just 79 pitches. In another era, Ryan may have gone deeper into the contest, but manager Rocco Baldelli decided to play the matchups in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Ryan has allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB in his last two starts since his four-run hiccup against Houston back on May 10. He has a sparkling 2.28 ERA overall this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Yields four runs in debut

Liberatore did not factor in the decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. Liberatore was hit hard throughout the outing, as five of the seven hits against him went for extra bases. Still, he would have qualified for the win with one additional out, but Pittsburgh racked up four hits and scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to send the rookie to the dugout. Liberatore's overall stat line was uninspiring -- he threw less than 60 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced a mere five swings-and-misses. It remains to be seen if he'll get another chance to start or be returned to the minors moving forward.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Lightning's Corey Perry: Scores again in Game 2 win

Perry scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers. Perry opened the scoring on a first-period power play, deflecting a feed from Steven Stamkos past Sergei Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old winger has two goals and an assist through the first two games of the series. Three of his four goals in the postseason have come on the power play.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Puts up 32 points in loss

Curry ended Friday's 126-117 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes. Curry improved his stat line from Game 1, in which he scored 21 points, but his efforts...
NBA
CBS Sports

Royals' Amir Garrett: Ejected from Thursday's matchup

Garrett was ejected from Thursday's game against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Garrett had a balk called against him in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday and was tossed from the game after saying something to the umpire at second base at the end of the inning. Prior to being ejected, the southpaw allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three in one inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline, Garrett should be available for Friday's series opener against Minnesota.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Scratched from Sunday's start

Overton is dealing with back soreness and won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Toronto, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Overton was scheduled to start in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, but Graham Ashcraft will step in to make his first major-league start. Overton has been effective early in 2022, as he's posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his next start or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Scheduled start postponed

Cortes won't start Friday against the White Sox as planned, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Cortes will start Saturday's game, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: On restricted list

Mahle (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list before Friday's game at Toronto. Mahle is presumably unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada for the three-game set this weekend. The 27-year-old wasn't scheduled to pitch regardless after taking a no-decision Thursday in Cleveland, and he should be back on the active roster for his next turn through the rotation, which should come early next week against the Cubs.
CINCINNATI, OH

