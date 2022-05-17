ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag drops hint about first bit of Man Utd transfer business after Jurrien Timber and Paulo Dybala links

By Joshua Mbu
 2 days ago

NEW Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has dropped a hint about his first bit of transfer business with the club being linked with Jurrien Timber and Paulo Dybala.

The Dutchman has already started working for his new club less than a week after finishing the campaign with Ajax, where he won the league.

Ten Hag has already started work at Man Utd Credit: SHUTTERSHOCK

Speaking to Dutch television, Ten Hag said: "I have started working today, I already did the first things for Manchester United today. Tomorrow I will continue with it."

An overhaul of the Red Devils' squad is a top priority this summer with Ten Hag keen to make a number of additions.

Ten Hag could look to bring Ajax defender Timber with him to Old Trafford.

However, the 20-year-old is being tracked by a number of Europe's elite after turning in some star performances.

On Timber, Florian Plettenberg, a correspondent for German giants Bayern Munich, tweeted an update which is good news for Red Devils fans.

He said: "Bayern inquired about him but it is said the 20 year-old could join Ten Hag at Manchester United.

"Talks with his management have taken place and Manchester United is seriously interested."

Soon-to-be free agent Dybala is also being tracked by Man Utd.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a number of years and this summer it could finally happen.

Dybala would provide good cover for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes as he can operate both up front and as a No10.

Dybala's agent, Jorge Antun, was in the capital to listen to offers from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, according to Calciomercato.

Sports
