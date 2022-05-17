ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

HIV/AIDS awareness walk set for May 21

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gi4XO_0fgymFYR00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The annual Erie County HIV/AIDS awareness walk will be held on Saturday.

The event begins at noon on May 21 at Adagio Health Erie (3530 Peach St. in Erie).

“We invite everyone to join us for the approximately 1.5-mile walk. Everyone has power over their health. We can all help prevent the spread of HIV,” said Gary Snyder, HIV disease intervention specialist at Erie County Department of Health.

This is the fifth year of the free event, which is hosted by the Erie County HIV Task Force and the Erie County Department of Health. Health education about HIV and free HIV and sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing will be provided on site by Adagio Health.

Supporters and participants of this year’s walk include Community Health Net, Erie Gay News, Nicotine Free Northwest Pennsylvania, Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance, Pennsylvania Thrive Partnership and SafeNet.

Coronavirus: ‘Sharp increase’ of cases in Erie County over past three weeks

HIV is a virus that causes AIDS, a condition that interferes with the body’s ability to fight infections, the event announcement said.

According to an event announcement from the county department of health, 2019 data shows an estimated 1,189,700 people with HIV in the United States, and some 13% of those people had not been diagnosed. An estimated 1 in 8 people are living with HIV unaware that they have the disease.

“We strongly encourage everyone in the community who is sexually active or shares needles for intravenous (IV) drugs to get tested for HIV,” Snyder said. “Talk to your health care provider on ways to reduce your risk to HIV and about annual HIV testing as part of your medical care. Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed.”

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For information about free and private HIV testing and free prevention, such as condoms and medication, go online to www.echiv.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Homeschooled students learn about microplastics in Lake Erie

A new generation of children learned how to help clean up the beaches at Presque Isle on Wednesday. Homeschooled students gathered to learn about microplastics in Lake Erie. Families of homeschooled students gathered at Presque Isle Wednesday to have a hands-on experience learning about microplastics. Parents were happy to get an opportunity like this with […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

‘HistErie’: Erie County libraries offer history events May 22-28

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All next week, the Erie County Public Library has teamed up with other organizations to promote history preservation. From May 22 through May 28, the library will hold events and workshops at its branch locations, in the community, and via Zoom. More than 25 participating organizations and individuals will offer more than 30 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local nursing program aims to fill nursing shortage

The national nursing shortage is continuing to affect hospitals everywhere. Local nursing programs are now hoping to help fill the gap as more students graduate from their programs. Here is more on how these nursing programs are still seeing high numbers. The nursing shortage has led to burnout in the healthcare field, but now the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Local organization awarded grant to clean up community

One local organization was awarded half a million dollars to clean up the community. The Erie County Industrial Development Authority was awarded a Brownfield Assessment Grant from the EPA. A Brownfield is an abandoned industrial site that is likely contaminated. They will use the money to assess the property, determine the amount of contamination, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County business will benefit from new internship program

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford business is set to benefit from a manufacturing internship program announced by Governor Tom Wolf on May 17. Shearer’s Foods in Waterford is one of three companies that will have access to bring on paid interns from Slippery Rock University. Interns are set to begin work on June 1. “This paid […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Lt. Governor John Fetterman speaks out about his stroke

Ignoring the signs of a stroke is a common yet sometimes fatal mistake. Like many busy people, Lt. Governor John Fetterman wasn’t going to let not feeling well stop his campaign. Until his wife got involved. “Hey everybody it’s John and Gesele. We had a little bump on the campaign trail. On Friday I just […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Snyder
YourErie

Erie Police and city leaders continue strengthening community relationships

The Erie Police Department and city leaders are continuing to work on strengthening their relationship with the community. City officials and police officers visited Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Wednesday to speak with students, part of the city’s Strengthening Police Community Partnership Trust Building Series. On Wednesday morning, students were able to talk about issues […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Blasco Library offers Sunday hours

The Erie County Public Library will now be offering Sunday open hours. Sunday hours will begin on June 5. On Sundays the Blasco Memorial Library will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Blasco Memorial Library is located on E. Front Street. Most of the regular services including public internet computers, printing, reference […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City council approves zipline, Scott says not this year

Erie City Council met on Wednesday night and voted yes to the zipline. However, the zipline will not be happening in 2022. according to the president of Scott Enterprises. While council passed the ordinance for the zipline, Nick Scott Sr. said that since council has delayed the vote so many times, they now do not […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sand sculptors highlight Erie culture

A sandsational celebration of Erie culture is underway at the Millcreek Mall. This celebration is highlighting notable aspects of the Flagship City. Visitors to the Millcreek Mall will be greeted by sculptures of sand this summer that pay homage to notable elements of Erie culture. “Not just the people who live here can come enjoy […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Hiv Aids#Health Education#Condoms#Wjet Wfxp#Adagio Health Erie#Sti#Community Health Net#Erie Gay News
YourErie

Erie County continues counting ballots

Election Day is over, but the counting of votes continues in Erie County. On Tuesday, 80% of mail-in ballots were successfully counted and canvassed, and election staff continues to work on the remaining 25% Wednesday. A little over 20,000 mail-in ballots were issued to residents, and roughly 15,000 were received. This led the election office […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mayor Schember accompanies seniors to the polls on Election Day

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember accompanied seniors to the polls this morning providing a means of transportation for those otherwise unable to access the polling facilities. Residents who rode the trolley included those mainly in high-rise senior living apartments around Erie. This Election Day tradition was started by former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnot as […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local civic and religious leaders see increase in hate crimes

The Buffalo shootings are the latest in a disturbing trend of hate crimes in recent months. All of these crimes are believed to be related to crimes against certain ethnic groups. It’s leaving civic and religious leaders searching for answers as to why, including leaders here in Erie. The shootings in Buffalo is reinforcing the […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
YourErie

Erie County residents take to the polls for the primary election

It’s Election Day, and Erie County residents went to the polls this primary. Despite mail-in ballots being an option, many residents still chose to vote in person. Here is more on how the voter turn out has been as of 6 p.m. Earlier we visited several polling locations where hundreds of residents casted their ballots. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District U.S. Rep. race

Democrat Dan Pastore gave a victory speech late Tuesday as he won his primary race against Rick Telesz. The lifelong Erie County resident says he’s now focused on becoming the next Pennsylvania 16th District U.S. Representative. He will now face Republican incumbent Mike Kelly in November. He says his campaign will keep the foot on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local party leaders have different reactions to primary election results

Local political party leaders have different reactions to Tuesday’s leading candidates. Here is more about the initial primary results. Party leaders said that they are pleased with the leading candidates. They are encouraging higher voter turnout for the general election. Primary election results in Erie County indicate more than 25,000 registered Republicans voted. That was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Primary Election: 4th District candidate on run for office, plan

The 4th Legislative race continues, and a candidate shared what they plan to do if elected to office. Joe Cancilla is a volunteer firefighter and EMS at Crescent Hose Company in North East, Pennsylvania. Cancilla’s family history with volunteer work has helped him make the decision to run for office and help the community.  The […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy