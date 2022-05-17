ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Camp, MO

Setting Course for Cole Camp

By Warren Schmidt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will not be reading a typical blog post today. Normally, I do some family research on people who have some connection to the Lutheran churches of East Perry County. Today, I am going to document a field trip that I made yesterday with my wife, Sandi, and some friends of...

A Hoehne/Starzinger Wedding Anniversary

I have learned that I need to be very careful to distinguish between the Hoehn family and the Hoehne family. Yesterday, I wrote a post about a Hoehn that was celebrating an anniversary. Today, you will read the story of a Hoehne that would be celebrating an anniversary today. You will discover that the two stories, despite their marriages taking place just 2 years apart, will demonstrate the fact that these are two distinctly different families. Though the spelling is slightly different, depending on who you talk to around here, they can both be pronounced as “Hane”. One of the big differences between the two posts is the fact that the setting for yesterday’s story was in and around Perryville. Today’s story will take place in the New Wells/Shawneetown area of the Shawnee Township in northern Cape Girardeau County.
A Hoehn/Meyer Wedding Anniversary

I began looking at the couple highlighted in this post, and it did not take me long to discover that today’s tale will be connected to the one I wrote yesterday. You will be reading the story of a Hoehn and a Meyer who got married on this date back in the late 1880’s. I will begin by looking at the man who would be the groom at that wedding.
KFVS12

New riverfront festival to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new family friendly festival is coming this fall to downtown Cape Giradeau. The Riverfront Fall Festival will kick off at 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place on Water Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall. The...
KOLR10 News

Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Phelps County yesterday

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Phelps County near Beulah, Missouri on May 19 at 2:54 pm by the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 90 mph destroyed several small outbuildings and trees. The tornado spanned about 3 miles and 200 yards. Another tornado was confirmed seven miles south of […]
KMIZ ABC 17 News

‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure

Hundreds of people are reported missing every year in Missouri, leaving families devastated and with many unanswered questions. While some missing persons cases are solved quickly giving families answers and closure, some cases turn cold. The post ‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kfmo.com

Graham Arrested by Fredericktown Police

(Madison County, MO) A Farmington man, 21 year old Zackery B. Graham, has a court date in Madison County circuit date Monday, May 23rd, on charges of trafficking drugs ad tampering with a motor vehicle, both felonies. He's being held in Madison County on a $100,000 cash only bond. Graham was arrested by Fredericktown Police.
kjluradio.com

Cape Girardeau man seriously injured in multi-semi crash in Pulaski County

A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.
kwos.com

Thunderstorms clobber Rolla, Phelps County

Storm damage is being cleaned up in and around Rolla yesterday after yesterday’s severe thunderstorm. The roof partially collapsed on the Stuckeys on I-44 but no one was hurt. There also reports of a home and barns being damaged. Emergency crews had to do several water rescues and there were widespread power outages.
northwestmoinfo.com

Boat Inspections Scheduled Saturday in Missouri

With Memorial Day weekend coming soon, May 21st through the 27th is designated as National Safe Boating Week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will hold boat equipment inspections statewide this Saturday. Inspections will be held for the public in Troop H from 7 to 9 a.m. at Big Lake State Park Boat Ramp near Craig. Another inspection will be held in Troop A at Smithville Lake at the Camp Branch Marina Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ksmu.org

After 27 years, local judge set to retire

Greene County Judge Calvin Holden says he’s retiring soon, according to a resignation letter he sent to the Missouri Supreme Court earlier this week. KSMU has an exclusive interview. Judge Holden has served Greene County courts since 1996. His time on the bench is ending soon. “On July 31...
103GBF

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
