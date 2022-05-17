Setting Course for Cole Camp

I have learned that I need to be very careful to distinguish between the Hoehn family and the Hoehne family. Yesterday, I wrote a post about a Hoehn that was celebrating an anniversary. Today, you will read the story of a Hoehne that would be celebrating an anniversary today. You will discover that the two stories, despite their marriages taking place just 2 years apart, will demonstrate the fact that these are two distinctly different families. Though the spelling is slightly different, depending on who you talk to around here, they can both be pronounced as “Hane”. One of the big differences between the two posts is the fact that the setting for yesterday’s story was in and around Perryville. Today’s story will take place in the New Wells/Shawneetown area of the Shawnee Township in northern Cape Girardeau County.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO