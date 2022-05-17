ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Templeton CSD encourages further water conservation

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JjtP_0fgylivB00

State of California has reported record drought conditions following a dry winter

– The Templeton Community Services District is commending its residents for their help in water conservation over the years and asks for continued efforts in water conservation.

The State of California has reported record drought conditions following a dry winter leading to the designation of a category D3 (Extreme Drought) for our area, according to the TCSD.

Below find conservation requirements and water-saving tips:

1. Landscape irrigation watering schedules: Irrigation of residential and commercial landscapes, including golf courses, parks, school grounds, and recreation fields, shall not occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., except for renovation or repair of the irrigation system with an operator present, and except for bubbler and drip irrigation.

2. No excessive water flow or runoff: Watering or irrigating of any lawn, landscape, or other vegetated area in a manner that causes or allows excessive water flow or runoff onto an adjoining sidewalk, driveway, street, alley, gutter, or ditch is prohibited.

3. No washing down hard or paved surfaces: Washing down hard or paved surfaces, including but not limited to sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or alleys, is prohibited except under the following conditions:

a. To alleviate safety or sanitary hazards, and then only by use of a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a self-closing water shut-off device.

b. When recycled or re-purposed water is used.

c. When a low-volume, high-pressure cleaning machine or a low-volume high-pressure water broom is used.

4. Limits on washing vehicles: Using water to wash or clean a vehicle, including but not limited to any automobile, truck, van, bus, motorcycle, boat, or trailer is prohibited.

Exceptions include the use of a hand-held bucket or a hand-held hose equipped with a self-closing water shut-off nozzle. This does not apply to any commercial car washing facility.

And, here are a few in-home water-saving tips:

  • Test your toilet for leaks. Put a couple drops of food dye in the tank, or pick up free toilet tank tablets from the TCSD Office.
  • Check faucets and showerheads for leaks. One drip every second adds up to five gallons per day.
  • Shorten your shower by a minute or two, or set a five-minute timer.
  • Turn off the water while brushing your teeth, shaving, or soaping up.
  • Run washers and dishwashers with full loads only.
  • Keep a bowl in the sink to capture extra water while dishes are being washed, and use it to water plants.
  • Consider installing low-flow showerheads and faucets, and/or installing efficient water-saving dishwashers, washing machines, and toilets.

Additional tips and information on water conservation may be found at saveourh2o.org and wateruseitwisely.com. Current California drought conditions can be found at droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.

Visit templetoncsd.org, for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

City manager discusses trail etiquette

– In an effort to help keep members of our community safer, I recently shared in this space some important roadway safety tips and etiquette reminders for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. Similarly, recreational users of our local trails and riverbed areas should also remember to graciously share the outdoors with their fellow community members, watch out for others, use good common sense and treat everyone you may encounter while out on the trail with respect, decency and courtesy. Sharing trails and outdoor spaces can work for everyone when those that are using them respect each other and work cooperatively to keep each other safe. Please keep in mind that everyone is out there for similar reasons, just doing it in different ways and all trail users have the right to be safe while enjoying our beautiful outdoors.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Free drive-through community shred event set for May 21

Event happening at Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary post. – Residents in Atascadero and neighboring communities are invited to safely and securely dispose of old documents and paperwork at a free drive-thru community shred event on Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2814 located at 9555 Morro Road in Atascadero.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Templeton, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Templeton, CA
A-Town Daily News

Family pets die in fire at Templeton residence

– A fire broke out early this morning at around 5:34 a.m. at a Templeton residence on Sunnyside Way. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officers evacuated nearby homes and fire crews worked on retrieving pets from the fire. Two adult residents and one child were home when the fire...
TEMPLETON, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for May 2 to 8

On May 2, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 9200 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended. On May 3, Alejandro Moreno Moreno, 22, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship. On May 4, Jason Michael Platz, 24, of Atascadero,...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Twin Cities Hospital placed on lockdown Saturday

Bryce Blue of Atascadero arrested for making terrorist threats. – On Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a person who had made threats against Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. According to hospital staff, a man had called the hospital wanting a...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#California Drought#Irrigation System#Drip Irrigation#Tcsd
A-Town Daily News

Woods Humane launches ‘Pointy-Eared Pup’ awareness campaign

Shelter seeing increasing numbers of Siberian Husky, German Shepherd mixes. – Woods Humane Society is seeing increasing numbers of “Pointy-Eared Pups” (German shepherd and Siberian husky-type mixes) in its shelter. The nonprofit adoption center says that these breed types—known for their thick coats, intelligence, alertness, and high energy...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Social media liability bill passes state committee

– This week, a bill by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) and Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) that would allow parents to sue social media companies on behalf of their children passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee unanimously. The bill will head directly to the Assembly Floor. “Social media companies’ own...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
A-Town Daily News

County pavement surface treatment project continues

Work locations are in the north coastal and rural Paso Robles areas. – The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works has begun a surface treatment project on various county roads. The work locations are in the north coastal and rural Paso Robles areas, click here to see...
CAYUCOS, CA
A-Town Daily News

Woods Humane Society announces free microchip clinics

– May is National Chip Your Pet Month and Responsible Animal Guardian Month. Woods Humane Society is encouraging the public to protect their pets, especially in advance of summer fireworks, by offering free Microchip Clinics at each of its locations throughout May. The nonprofit animal adoption center says that microchips...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
564
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy