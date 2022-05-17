CPD Supt. Brown announces charges in Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO — CPD Supt. David Brown announced charges in the shooting of a culinary student in Lincoln Park .
Attempted murder charges were filed against 19-year-old Tyshon Brownlee in the May 6 attack.
Several crimes across the city have made headlines since Brown's last media availability. Among them was the shooting in Lincoln Park, a CPD officer was hit by a vehicle while pursuing a suspect and the Millennium Park shooting suspect is being held on a $250,000 bond.
