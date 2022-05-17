CPD Supt. Brown announces charges in Lincoln Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 17-year-old charged with killing a teen feet away from "The Bean" is due in court on Monday.CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with new details. Instead of being heard at Juvenile Court, 17-year-old Marion Richardson will appear in adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime, a second-degree murder chargeRichardson is one of at least two people who were taken into custody for questioning Saturday night in the killing of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday in Millennium Park.Video has circulated online appearing to show a scuffle moments before Holliday was shot in the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO